The NCAA Super Regional Schedule: LSU Baseball Headlines Anticipated Matchups
The eight NCAA Super Regional hosts were announced on Tuesday by the NCAA DI Baseball Committee with the LSU Tigers set to once again hold postseason baseball at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
According to the NCAA, the following four Super Regionals will be played Friday, June 6 and Saturday, June 7, with Sunday, June 8 for "if necessary" or weather-delayed games.
The National Seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.
GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 6 – All times are Central
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
The Matchup: Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes (34-25) at Louisville Cardinals (38-21)
2 p.m. (ESPN2), 10 a.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: No. 9 Florida St. Seminoles (41-14) at No. 8 Oregon St. Beavers (45-13-1)
5 p.m. (ESPN2), 8 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: Arizona Wildcats (42-18) at No. 5 North Carolina Tar Heels (45-13)
11 a.m. (ESPN2), 11 a.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: No. 13 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (51-11) at No. 4 Auburn Tigers (41-18)
8 p.m. (ESPN2), 2 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
The following four Super Regionals will be played Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8, with Monday, June 9 for "if necessary" or weather-delayed games.
GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 7 – All times are Central
Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change
The Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners (47-13) at No. 15 UCLA Bruins (45-16)
6 p.m. (ESPNU), 2 p.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: Murray St. Racers (42-14) at Duke Blue Devils (40-19)
12 p.m. (ESPNU), 11 a.m. (TBD), TBD (TBD)
*The Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers (44-14) at No. 6 LSU Tigers (46-15)*
1 p.m. (ESPN), 5 p.m. (ESPN2), TBD (TBD)
The Matchup: No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers (46-17) at No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (46-13)
4 p.m. (ESPN), 2 p.m. (ESPN), TBD (TBD)
The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14, will be announced Monday, June 9.
The ESPN family of networks and http://www.ncaa.com/mcws will release the MCWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.
The Men’s College World Series begins play Friday, June 13, at Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.