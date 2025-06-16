The Pitching Matchup: LSU Baseball vs. UCLA Bruins in College World Series Showdown
The LSU Tigers return to action on Monday night at Charles Schwab Field for a clash against the UCLA Bruins as both programs continue their quests at a National Championship.
After taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, LSU will square off against a fiery Bruins club that presents another unique challenge.
“UCLA is a great team and has been one of the most consistent teams in the country this year. With the schedule that we play, we’ve actually seen some teams like them along the way.," Johnson said. "They play a really good brand of baseball and have some of the best players in the country. They have a very strong identity on offense, a style of play that they’re committed to.
“Our preparation and execution have been excellent throughout our time in Omaha, and the vibe of our team has been very good. Our players have a sense of who they need to be and when they need to be it. It’s all about execution, and execution is a direct reflection of your preparation and focus.”
Now, the stage is set with LSU looking to punch a ticket to the College World Series semifinals with a victory on Monday.
A look into the preview for Monday night and pitching matchup in Omaha.
UCLA Bruins (48-16) vs. LSU Tigers (49-15)
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 16 at 6 p.m. CT (ESPN)
STADIUM
• Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. (24,500)
RANKINGS
• LSU – No. 6 NCAA Tournament National Seed
• UCLA – No. 15 NCAA Tournament National Seed
RADIO
• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates
• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com
TELEVISION
• Monday's game will be televised on ESPN.
The Pitching Matchup:
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (11-2, 2.74 ERA, 98.2 IP, 35 BB, 142 SO)
UCLA – So. RH Landon Stump (6-1, 4.54 ERA, 73.1 IP, 37 BB, 62 SO)
Anthony Eyanson, a semifinalist for the College Baseball Foundation National Pitcher of the Year Award, is No. 3 in the nation in strikeouts with 142, and he is No. 9 in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12.95).
He is No. 1 in the SEC in wins (11), No. 3 in the league in ERA (2.74), No. 2 in innings pitched (98.2), No. 3 in strikeouts (142) and No. 7 in opponent batting average (.211).
The Bruins’ pitching staff has a 4.40 cumulative ERA with 502 strikeouts in 562 innings, and UCLA is allowing a .244 opponent batting average. 15 different UCLA pitchers have logged at least 17.0 innings on the season.
