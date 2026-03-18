The Pitching Matchups: LSU Baseball Reveals Rotation for Oklahoma Sooners Series

Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers will return to action on Thursday night for a three-game series against the Oklahoma Sooners as Southeastern Conference play continues for the defending National Champions.

After falling to the Vanderbilt Commodores last weekend in Nashville, Johnson and Co. will return to Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge this weekend.

“Oklahoma is a very talented team, they are a very mature team with a lot veteran position players who have gotten better. They have a distinct offensive style of play; last year, we were able to get the lead in our games against them, and that helped us to dictate and play the way we wanted to play," Johnson said.

"It’s going to be really important that we do the same this weekend in order to have a chance to win against them.”

Now, the pitching matchups have been revealed for the Tigers' three-game series against a fiery Oklahoma squad.

The Preview: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners (17-4, 2-1 SEC) at No. 20 LSU Tigers (15-7, 1-2 SEC)

DATES/TIMES

• Thursday, March 19 at 7 p.m. CT (ESPNU)

• Friday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

• Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network +)

STADIUM

• Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field in Baton Rouge, La. (10,718)

RADIO

• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates

• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com

RANKINGS

LSU – No. 20 (NCBWA)

OU – No. 7 (Baseball America); No. 8 (D1 Baseball, USA Today, NCBWA, Perfect Game)

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Baseball.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Game 1

LSU – So. RH Casan Evans (1-0, 6.45 ERA, 22.1 IP, 12 BB, 35 SO)

OU – Jr. LH Cameron Johnson (3-0, 3.04 ERA, 23.2 IP, 12 BB, 34 SO)

Game 2

LSU – Jr. RH Cooper Moore (3-2, 3.21 ERA, 28.0 IP, 7 BB, 35 SO)

OU – Jr. RH LJ Mercurius (4-1, 1.59 ERA, 28.1 IP, 8 BB, 41 SO)

Game 3

LSU – So. RH William Schmidt (3-1, 3.12 ERA, 26.0 IP, 7 BB, 39 SO)

OU – Fr. LH Cord Rager (2-1, 4.71 ERA, 21.0 IP, 7 BB, 28 SO)

The Scouting Report:

• Seventh-ranked Oklahoma is 17-4 this season, and the Sooners opened SEC play last weekend by winning two of three home games over Texas A&M.

• Oklahoma is hitting .306 as a team this season with 44 doubles, eight triples, 23 home runs and 65 steals in 70 attempts … catcher Deiten Lachance is batting a team-high .358 with eight doubles, one triple and 22 RBI; infielder Jaxon Willits is hitting .350 with six doubles, two triples, two homers and 23 RBI, and outfielder Trey Gambill is batting .346 with three doubles, four homers and 17 RBI … catcher/OF Brendan Brock has team highs of six homers and 26 RBI.

• The Oklahoma pitching staff has a 3.60 cumulative ERA with 223 strikeouts in 175.0 innings while allowing a .209 opponent batting average and 13 home runs … OU’s Game 1 starting pitcher, left-hander Cameron Johnson, was a member of LSU’s 2024 team, and he pitched 9.0 innings for the Tigers over 13 appearances, recording 16 walks and 13 strikeouts.

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