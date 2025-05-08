The Pitching Matchups: LSU Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks in Massive SEC Clash
Jay Johnson and the No. 3 ranked LSU Tigers prepare for a top-five SEC matchup in Baton Rouge this weekend with the Arkansas Razorbacks heading to town.
It'll be No. 3 versus No. 1 in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field between the pair of powerhouse programs this weekend.
Johnson and Co. will look to rebound after a series loss last weekend against the Texas A&M Aggies in College Station with the top-ranked Razorbacks heading to town.
"Arkansas is a real complete team, I think they’re the only team in the country with 40 wins this season. We’re really excited about this challenge and very happy to be playing at home.
"It’s going to require all of us – our coaches, our players, our fans to be awesome this weekend. Arkansas is probably playing better than anyone in the country right now.”
LSU will send ace Kade Anderson to the mound on Friday night in Game 1 with the program looking to get off on the right foot.
Anderson is No. 2 in the SEC in strikeouts (114) and No. 2 in the league in innings pitched (70.2).
What are the pitching matchups for this weekend's critical SEC series in Baton Rouge?
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Game 1
LSU – So. LH Kade Anderson (6-1, 3.57 ERA, 70.2 IP, 19 BB, 114 SO)
ARK – Jr. LH Zach Root (6-3, 3.95 ERA, 66.0 IP, 24 BB, 92 SO)
Game 2
LSU – Jr. RH Anthony Eyanson (7-2, 3.16 ERA, 68.1 IP, 26 BB, 105 SO)
ARK – Jr. RH Gage Wood (1-0, 3.77 ERA, 14.1 IP, 2 BB, 28 SO)
Game 3
LSU – TBA
ARK – TBA
All eyes will be on the critical SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers looking to get back on track in Alex Box Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday night,
More LSU News:
LSU Football Wide Receiver Donating NIL Money Back to High School for Title Rings
LSU Football Holds Commitments From a Pair of Top-10 Wide Receivers in America
Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Searching for Ideal Starting Offensive Line Rotation
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.