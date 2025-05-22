The SEC Tournament Schedule, Matchups and TV Guide: LSU Baseball's Updated Path
No. 1 LSU will return to action on Friday night in Hoover (Ala.) for an SEC Tournament showdown to open postseason play.
Jay Johnson and Co. will square off against the winner of No. 6 seeded Auburn versus the No. 14 seeded Texas A&M Aggies with the programs taking the field at 11 a.m. CT on the SEC Network.
For the Tigers, it's about taking the same approach heading into postseason ball after a stellar regular season after ending the year as the top program in the land.
"For us, that's where the thought of the 56-game playoff comes in. Because we approach it the way that we do, you don't have to change anything this time of year as far as an approach," Johnson said.
"This team should have a lot of success playing game ones. Great pitcher, usually a rested bullpen. I don't know where we sit nationally defensively, but I know we didn't make any errors this weekend and have been very good."
Now, LSU will prepare for face either Auburn or Texas A&M come Friday night at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium with the Tigers set to begin postseason play.
Which teams are still alive in the SEC Tournament? What does LSU's path to a title look like?
The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket: Schedule and TV Guide
Thursday, May 22
Game 8: No. 6 seed Auburn vs. No. 14 seed Texas A&M – Noon ET, SEC Network
Game 9: No. 1 seed Texas vs. No. 8 seed Tennessee – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 4 seed Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 seed Oklahoma – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Friday, May 23
Game 11: No. 2 seed Arkansas vs. No. 7 seed Ole Miss – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 seed LSU vs. Winner of Game 8 – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Saturday, May 24
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 – approx. 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Sunday, May 25
Championship Game: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 – 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
