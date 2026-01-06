Five-Star LSU Football Transfer, No. 1 IOL in America Reveals Transfer Destination

LSU Tigers offensive lineman Carius Curne has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels after signing with the program on Tuesday, he revealed via social media.

Curne checks in as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the ex-LSU stud now making his way to a Southeastern Conference rival for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, it had Curne opting to explore options elsewhere.

It's a significant loss for Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff with Curne showing promise across his freshman campaign in the Bayou State after earning five starts in seven total games played.

LSU has seen seven offensive linemen from the 2025 roster hit the Transfer Portal with Curne heading to Ole Miss and Coen Echols transferring to Texas A&M as the pair of players that have revealed transfer destinations to this point.

BREAKING: LSU true freshman transfer OT Carius Curne has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @On3Sports



The 2025 On300 Five-Star played in 7 games this season, making starts at both tackle spots



He’s one of the top offensive lineman in the portalhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/R9dqsxt1nk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 6, 2026

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

The Departures [30]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

- Ethan Calloway: Offensive Lineman

- Caden Durham: Running Back

- JT Lindsey: Running Back

- Michael Van Buren: Quarterback

- Zion Williams: Defensive Line

- TaRon Francis: Wide Receiver

- Aeron Burrell: Kicker

- Jaiden Braker: Linebacker

