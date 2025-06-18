The Updated College World Series Bracket: LSU Baseball's Path for a National Title
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are one win away from reaching the College World Series Finals for the second time in the last three seasons.
Behind an impressive outing from right-hander Casan Evans on Tuesday morning, the Tigers took down the UCLA Bruins to reach the College World Series semifinals.
The LSU-UCLA game was halted Monday night at 7:20 p.m. CT due to inclement weather with the Tigers holding a 5-3 lead, and approximately three hours later, the NCAA announced the game would resume at 10 a.m. CT Tuesday.
Evans (5-1) took the mound for LSU when the game resumed Tuesday at the top of the fourth inning.
He fired 4.1 innings, limiting the Bruins in two runs on four hits with no walks and five strikeouts, firing 68 pitches.
“I love the tempo that Casan set today,” Johnson said. “I thought he was outstanding, as he always is.”
Right-hander Chase Shores picked up his first save of the season for LSU, as he worked the final 1.1 innings and retired all four batters he faced.
Now, the College World Series semifinals are set with the LSU Tigers preparing to square off against a familiar foe on Wednesday night.
The Updated College World Series Bracket and Results:
Friday, June 13
Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2 – Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3 – UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4 – LSU 4, Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5 – Louisville 8, Arizona 3 [Arizona Eliminated]
Game 6 – Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Game 7 – Arkansas 3, Murray State 0 [Murray State Eliminated]
Tuesday, June 17
Game 8 – LSU 9, UCLA 5
Game 9 – Louisville 7 vs. Oregon State 6 [Oregon State Eliminated]
Game 10 – Arkansas 7 vs. UCLA 3 [UCLA Eliminated]
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 – Coastal Carolina vs. Louisville, 1 p.m. CT on ESPN
Game 12 – LSU vs Arkansas, 6 p.m. CT on ESPN
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 11, TBD on TBD
Game 14 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 12 vs Loser of Game 12, TBD on TBD
