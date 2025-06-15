The Updated College World Series Bracket: LSU Baseball's Path to a National Title
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers earned a critical victory on Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha (Neb.) after taking down the Arkansas Razorbacks to open College World Series play.
Anderson (11-1) worked 7.0 innings in his College World Series debut and limited Arkansas to one run on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts, firing 100 pitches.
“An outstanding performance by Kade,” Johnson said. "It’s what we’ve been accustomed to on the opening night of every weekend this year. I thought he got stronger as the game went along. I thought he executed pitches at a really high level, which you have to do against that offense.
“Kade has got tremendous stuff. It’s four pitches for strikes. He’s never boxed into having to throw a certain way, which as a hitting coach makes it tough to plan against him because he can always pivot.
"He’s got a plan for any type of hitter, left, right, power, good bat-to-ball type guys, I thought he just executed. He’s such a tremendous competitor.”
The Tigers grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning as centerfielder Chris Stanfield lined an RBI single, third baseman Michael Braswell III was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and rightfielder Josh Pearson provided an RBI groundout.
From there, LSU never looked back to handle business and earn a win to open the 2025 College World Series.
Now, the stage is set for the Tigers with a winner's bracket matchup against the UCLA Bruins set for Monday in Omaha.
The first round matchups of the College World Series are now in the rearview mirror. How does the bracket look after two days?
The Updated College World Series Bracket: Days 1 and 2 Edition
All times Eastern
Friday, June 13
Game 1: (13) Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2: (8) Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3: (15) UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4: (6) LSU 4, (3) Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5: Arizona vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 6: (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (8) Oregon State 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (ESPN+)
Monday, June 16
Game 7: Murray State vs. (3) Arkansas | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 8: (15) UCLA vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Tuesday, June 17
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 12 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 14 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
