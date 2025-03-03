Three Observations From LSU Baseball's Dominant Weekend in the Frisco College Classic
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers wrapped up a 4-0 week in the Lone Star State after capturing victories over Dallas Baptist, Kansas State, Nebraska and Sam Houston State.
Following a win over Dallas Baptist on Wednesday in Arlington, the Tigers hit the road to Frisco for the College Classic with a trio of battles.
Johnson's crew battled back on multiple occasions, received significant production at the plate and handled business in rigorus situations.
Three Observations from the Frisco College Classic:
1. "Bend, Don't Break" Mindset Paves the Way
LSU started the weekend with an 8-5 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats with the Tigers forcing extra innings in Frisco.
The game was tied 5-5 in the top of the 10th inning when LSU shortstop Steven Milam led off with a single, and he advanced to third base when Kansas State second baseman Shintaro Inoue misplayed a grounder by rightfielder Jake Brown.
Pearson followed with a single into center field, scoring Milam with the go-ahead run. Second baseman Daniel Dickinson delivered a two-out, two run single later in the inning to extend the Tigers’ lead to 8-5.
With their backs against the wall, the Tigers kept their heads down and battled until the final out.
“I think the story is just how our guys continued to compete in the game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We showed great character and played with great fundamentals. We got some big hits last, but the story of the game is our defense in the ninth inning.
“We don’t get a chance to win the game in extra innings if we don’t play defense. We have a lot of good athletes on the team, and it’s manifested itself into some really good defense.”
Fast forward to Game 2 of the Frisco College Classic and it was a showdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Nebraska held a 5-0 lead entering the top of the fourth inning, but LSU scored 10 runs over the next four frames to seize control of the game. Designated hitter Josh Pearson paced the Tigers’ 17-hit attack by going 4-for-5 at the plate with three doubles, one RBI and three runs.
“I’m proud of the way we played today and continuing the process of developing who we are,” Johnson said. “I really like how we’re trending.”
No. 2: Defensive Efforts Shine in Frisco
LSU's pitching rotation remains a notable piece to the program, and for good reason, but the defensive effort from the club over the weekend shined routinely.
From the masterpiece defensive play involving Daniel Dickinson and Steven Milam to intensity at the first base position by Jared Jones, it was an impressive stretch for LSU.
Freshman phenom Derek Curiel has taken America by storm as a consistent hitter, but defensive efforts in the outfield continue making him a well-rounded player for LSU.
No. 3: Daniel Dickinson's Reliability
Jared Jones, Josh Pearson and Steven Milam returned to Baton Rouge for the 2025 season with opportunities to take their game to the next level.
The trio certainly has with all three being named to the All-Tournament Team. Pearson earned MVP of the tournament.
But Dickinson's effort for the Tigers has been a critical component to the program's success early in the season.
Jay Johnson has repeatedly praised the Utah Valley transfer, and first-year Tiger, for his game, but over the weekend in Texas it was more than evident.
Dickinson was exceptional in all phases, but mulptiple clutch at-bats helped elevate the Tigers.
The Standout Batters From the Weekend:
Jones: 8-19 | .421
Milam: 8-20 | .400
Dickinson: 7-18 | .389
Curiel: 7-15 | .466
LSU will return to action on Tuesday for a showdown against North Dakota State in Alex Box Stadium with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT.
