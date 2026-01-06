Lane Kiffin Lands Commitment From No. 2 Transfer Safety to LSU Football Portal Haul

Boise State Broncos defensive back Ty Benefield has signed with the LSU Tigers after taking a multi-day stay to Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Tuesday morning.

Benefield checks in as the No. 2 rated safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin and Co. immediately boosting the secondary after landing his services.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad.

LSU is in the midst of a strong run of both adding and retaining defensive backs this offseason with safeties Dashawn Spears and Tamarcus Cooley revealing intentions of remaining Baton Rouge along with cornerbacks PJ Woodland and DJ Pickett announcing their returns as well.

Kiffin and Co. are up to five commitments in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Benefield coming in as the first on defense.

The Splash Addition: WR Tre Brown III

Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown III has committed to the LSU Tigers after an official visit to Baton Rouge on Sunday, he revealed via social media on Monday evening.

Brown checks in as a Top-100 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the No. 23 rated wide receiver, with Lane Kiffin and Co. beating out multiple heavy-hitters for his services.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - averaging a whopping 20 yards per catch.

Brown will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the LSU Tigers with the program landing a talented weapon on the outside.

The Old Dominion transfer made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday for a multi-day stay with Kiffin and Co. knocking it out the park - ultimately canceling his Ohio State Buckeyes trip to sign with the LSU Tigers.

