LSU Football's Trey'Dez Green Reveals Major News on Future Under Lane Kiffin

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green has re-signed with the program and will be back in Baton Rouge for the 2026 season, according to CBS Sports.

The sophomore offensive weapon led the Bayou Bengals with seven touchdown receptions this past year as he emerged as a key target in the red-zone.

In what became a breakout season for the 6-foot-7, 245-pound receiving threat, Green also ranked third on the team with 433 yards as part of a standout sophomore season.

There remained buzz that Green could test the Transfer Portal market as his price tag continued increasing after a big-time 2025 season, but Lane Kiffin and Co. made sure to lock in the standout Louisiana native after inking a new deal on Friday evening.

LSU has revealed multiple important players that have re-signed with the program for the 2026 season - including five-star freshman DJ Pickett.

Pickett, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, is coming off of a strong true freshman campaign with the Bayou Bengals in Baton Rouge.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder appeared in all 12 games, starting twice, and tallied 30 tackles, two sacks and tied for team-high honors with three interceptions. His interceptions came against Florida, Oklahoma and Western Kentucky.

Pickett added a pair of pass breakups and a quarterback hurry for an LSU defense that led the SEC in pass efficiency.

In 262 pass coverage snaps, Pickett allowed only 15 receptions and just one touchdown. The 15 receptions allowed accounted for only 188 total yards and just one first down.

The elite underclassman showcased what's to come across his LSU career in Year 1 with the LSU Tigers where he now has officially inked a new deal with the program.

Courtesy of DJ Pickett's Instagram.

LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond played an integral role in getting Pickett to sign with the Tigers out of high school - and once it was confirmed he would be on Kiffin's staff in 2026 - it set the staff for Pickett to remain with the program.

Now, the five-star freshman is locked in for the 2026 season as the program continues revealing players that have re-signed with the Tigers, including:

- Zach Weeks: Linebacker (Fr.)

- Aidan Anding: Cornerback: (Fr.)

- PJ Woodland: Cornerback (Soph.)

- DJ Pickett: Cornerback (Fr.)

- Ja'Keem Jackson: Cornerback (Jr.)

- Michael Turner: Cornerback (Soph.)

- Dashawn Spears: Safety (Soph.

- Charles Ross: Linebacker (Fr.)

