Updated College World Series Bracket: LSU Baseball Opens Play Against Arkansas
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field with the stage set for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Jay Johnson and Co. will open College World Series play against Arkansas with all eyes on the highly anticipated showdown in Omaha.
“I’m very proud of our team’s consistency this season. To consistently play to their capability week in and week out against the caliber of teams that we play, that’s what championship teams do," Johnson said.
"I’m also proud of our ability to find different ways to win. We’re very tough to beat when we have all phases going, but even when we haven’t, we’ve been able to find ways to win, and I’m very proud of that.”
LSU headlines Day 2 of the College World Series with the Tigers taking on Arkansas in the second game at Charles Schwab.
Murray State and UCLA will play the opening game of the day with both programs looking to keep their hot streak alive in postseason play.
What does the current bracket look like in the College World Series? What were the results from Friday in Omaha?
The Updated College World Series Bracket:
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 13
Game 1: (13) Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2: (8) Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3: Murray State vs. (15) UCLA | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 4: (6) LSU vs. (3) Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Sunday, June 15
Game 5: Arizona vs. Louisville | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 6: (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (8) Oregon State 2 | 7 p.m. | ESPN2 (ESPN+)
Monday, June 16
Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Tuesday, June 17
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | 2 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 12 (Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Thursday, June 19
Game 13 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 14 (If Necessary Semifinals): Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 12 | TBD | ESPN (ESPN+)
CWS Finals
Game 1 (June 21): Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
Game 2 (June 22): Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
Game 3 (June 23) (If Necessary): Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 | 7 p.m. | ESPN (ESPN+)
