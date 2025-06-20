Updated College World Series Bracket: LSU Baseball vs. Coastal Carolina in CWS Final
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers are back in the College World Series Finals for the second time in the last three seasons with a showdown against Coastal Carolina set.
Led by first baseman Jared Jones on Wednesday night, the Tigers stunned the Arkansas Razorbacks in the bottom of the ninth inning to punch their ticket to the National Championship.
“I would coach this team forever,” Johnson said on Wednesday. “I’ve been telling them that probably since March or April. And it’s because of their character.”
LSU will seek its eighth National Championship and its second in the past three seasons. The Tigers have claimed CWS titles in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009 and 2023.
Jones’ single marked the sixth walk-off hit for LSU in its College World Series history and its first since 2023, when Tommy White launched a walk-off homer to defeat Wake Forest and earn a berth in the CWS Finals.
“Jared came back (to LSU instead of entering the MLB Draft) with the sole intent of doing what we’re doing right now,” Johnson said. “He’s out in front of that not just as a player who’s driving in runs, but as a leader. He’s been tremendous in that regard; he’s set the way for the team.”
It'll be the LSU Tigers versus Coastal Carolina Chanticleers this weekend in Omaha with both programs looking to capture hardware at Charles Schwab Field.
A look into the updated bracket from the 2025 College World Series and the National Championship schedule.
The Updated College World Series Bracket and Results:
Friday, June 13
Game 1 – Coastal Carolina 7, Arizona 4
Game 2 – Oregon State 4, Louisville 3
Saturday, June 14
Game 3 – UCLA 6, Murray State 4
Game 4 – LSU 4, Arkansas 1
Sunday, June 15
Game 5 – Louisville 8, Arizona 3 [Arizona Eliminated]
Game 6 – Coastal Carolina 6, Oregon State 2
Monday, June 16
Game 7 – Arkansas 3, Murray State 0 [Murray State Eliminated]
Tuesday, June 17
Game 8 – LSU 9, UCLA 5
Game 9 – Louisville 7 vs. Oregon State 6 [Oregon State Eliminated]
Game 10 – Arkansas 7 vs. UCLA 3 [UCLA Eliminated]
Wednesday, June 18
Game 11 – Coastal Carolina 11 vs. Louisville 3 [Louisville Eliminated]
Game 12 – LSU 6 vs. Arkansas 5 [Arkansas Eliminated
CWS Finals
(All Times Eastern)
- Game 1 (June 21): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- Game 2 (June 22): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 2:30 p.m. | ABC
- Game 3 (June 23) (If Necessary): (13) Coastal Carolina vs. (6) LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN
