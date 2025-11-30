Paul Finebaum Reveals Definitive Statement on Lane Kiffin as LSU Football Pushes
The LSU Tigers are closing in on hiring Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as both sides work towards finalizing a deal to make him the next leader in Baton Rouge.
According to On3 Sports, Kiffin "intends to coach LSU" in 2026 where he's navigating the final phases before making the move official.
The Ole Miss Rebels will hold a team meeting at 1 p.m. CT, according to 247Sports, where Kiffin's decision is set to be formally made.
Now, with all signs pointing towards Kiffin landing in Baton Rouge to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers, officials of the university are arranging two planes to pick up the family in Oxford on Sunday.
"LSU executives and Lane Kiffin's reps held a call after the Tigers game at OU to continue solidifying the deal with travel plans: The university is sending two planes to Oxford on Sunday for Kiffin, his family & others," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote late Saturday night.
As the move prepares to be made official on Sunday, ESPN's Paul Finebaum weighed in on what he expects from Kiffin with LSU. He's "all-in" on the hire.
“I’m in because that’s why this whole thing happened,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter. “That’s why everybody coveted Lane Kiffin. He is that good of an offensive coach. He attracts players. He’s the king of the portal.
"And you saw what he did with Ole Miss this year. You’re seeing what he’s doing with Ole Miss. I think he can do the exact same thing in Baton Rouge, where a lot of coaches, except Brian Kelly, three in a row have won national championships. Lane Kiffin will win a national championship in Baton Rouge.”
All eyes are on Kiffin where he is expected to formally sign a contract with the LSU Tigers on Sunday as his future with Ole Miss appears in doubt.
According to Yahoo Sports, "Lane Kiffin’s future hangs in doubt after a meeting at the UM chancellor’s home over whether he may continue to coach despite intentions to leave for LSU.
"As they have now for a week, LSU officials believe they hold Lane Kiffin’s commitment to be their next coach, though his desire to continue coaching Ole Miss in the postseason is a snag delaying the formalization of the move."
