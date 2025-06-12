Updated College World Series Odds: LSU Baseball, Arkansas Razorbacks Surging
Jay Johnson and the LSU Tigers made their way to Omaha on Wednesday with the program gearing up for a critical stretch in the College World Series this weekend.
LSU will be one of eight teams heading to Nebraska for the College World Series after earning their spot last Sunday.
LSU, Arkansas, UCLA, Louisville, Oregon State, Arizona, Murray State and Coastal Carolina also captured Super Regional series wins to solidify their spot in Omaha heading into the first weekend of the tournament.
The Tigers and Razorbacks will square off in Game 1 of the College World Series this weekend in a battle between the pair of Southeastern Conference programs.
The SEC showdown has already been viewed as the "game of the weekend" with fans across America eyeing the battle between the top two seeds remaining.
"They're the most talented team in the country. There’s no question about that. And that was addressed when we played ’em the first time. And I think this is just — the postseason, again we go back to how we approach every game is like a postseason game. I think that really helps us," Johnson said this week.
"It’s just a great opponent. Like, this whole entire season, if we were gonna get to where we wanted to go, there was no question in my mind whether we would play them or not. I felt like this was inevitable, whether it was gonna be Game 1 or the finals. So just do it in Game 1.”
LSU and Arkansas sit atop the betting odds to capture the 2025 National Championship with all eyes on the pair of Southeastern Conference foes.
The National Championship Odds: LSU's Title Chances Skyrocketing
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +195
- LSU Tigers: +230
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: +600
- Oregon State Beavers: +650
- UCLA Bruins: +900
- Arizona Wildcats: +1400
- Louisville Cardinals: +1700
- Murray State Racers: +4500
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook*
