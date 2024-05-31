WATCH: Steven Milam Launches Walk-Off Homer To Propel LSU Baseball Over Wofford 4-3
LSU freshman Steven Milam continued his legendary run for the Tigers on Friday afternoon against Wofford in the first-round of the Chapel Hill Regional.
Milam, who hit a walk-off homer against South Carolina less than a week ago in the SEC Tournament, delivered another for the Tigers against Wofford.
In a 3-3 ballgame with zero outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Milam walked up to the plate and delivered the go-ahead homer to propel LSU to the winner's bracket of the Chapel Hill Regional.
Milam smacked a pair of homers in his NCAA Tournament debut on Friday with his second lifting the Tigers over Wofford.
WATCH - Milam Lifts LSU Over Wofford:
LSU will go on to face the winner of the North Carolina vs. Long Island University matchup which will take place this evening.
Here's the full Chapel Hill Regional Schedule for this weekend:
2024 Chapel Hill NCAA Regional Schedule
Bryson Field at Boshamer Stadium
May 31 – June 3, 2024
Friday, May 31
Game 1: 11 a.m. CT – LSU vs. Wofford (ESPNU)
Game 2: 5 p.m. CT – North Carolina vs. Long Island (ESPN+)
Saturday, June 1
Game 3: 11 a.m. CT – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2
Game 4: 4 p.m. CT – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
Sunday, June 2
Game 5: 11 a.m. CT – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4
Game 6: 5 p.m. CT – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 4
Monday, June 3
Game 7: TBA – (If Necessary) Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6
Full Graphic Below (via LSU Baseball):
Other LSU News:
NCAA Tournament Bound: LSU Baseball's Regional Site Revealed on Monday
The Betting Odds: What are LSU's Chances of Winning the College World Series?
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Country: @LSUCountry_FN for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.