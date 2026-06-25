2 Former LSU Tigers Sign NBA Deals After Going Undrafted

In the moment, LSU's 2025-26 season was highlighted by disappointment. But now that we are three months removed, the flowers are starting to bloom.

LSU and other schools in top conferences run their programs like professional organizations to help their players reach the NBA. That's part of why former head coach Matt McMahon got eight transfers ahead of this past season, with a majority coming in with their final year of eligibility.

Max Mackinnon and Marquel Sutton were two of the biggest standouts for LSU, and now they are seeing the material benefits. Mackinnon reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Charlotte Hornets, and Sutton has agreed to play in the NBA Summer League with the Sacramento Kings.

Mackinnon's deal alludes to his success at LSU

Max Mackinnon jumps for a shot in the paint against Kentucky in the 2026 SEC Tournament | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Mackinnon's Exhibit 10 deal is a one-year, non-guaranteed NBA training camp deal where he will earn the minimum salary. He can either be waived from camp and added to the Hornets' G-League affiliate, or sign a two-way contract or be named to the NBA roster following training camp.

Finding a home in the G-League in 2026 is what is most likely for the 6'6 Australian. In his one year at LSU—which followed two seasons at Elon and one at Portland—he averaged 15.7 points per game, with 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Mackinnon caught fire a few weeks into the season as the Tigers' everyday shooting guard, but had to take on the starring role once point guard Dedan Thomas Jr. went down with injury and missed most of SEC play.

He is a 3-point shooter at heart, making 37.6% of his shots from downtown. But once Thomas was injured, Mackinnon's play down low and his physicality greatly improved.

"Obviously if you look at me, I’m a pasty white guy. I'm not gonna beat you off the dribble," Mackinnon joked after a Jan. 17 win against Missouri. "I feel like I still gotta the best first step, and I'm trying to just figure that out now."

His versatile play toward the end of the year should lend him favors as he heads into the professional realm where players are bigger and stronger than almost all collegiate players. But he will see a friendly face at training camp.

Former LSU big during the height of the first Will Wade era, Naz Reid, was just traded to the Hornets Thursday morning, and will likely help the young Mackinnon get used to the world of the NBA.

Sutton gets a Summer League agreement

Marquel Sutton dribbles around a Tennessee defender in a 2026 game | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

Sutton is one of two Tigers to have started every game this past season. He mainly played at power forward but with injuries to Thomas and Jalen Reed, he occasionally had to be moved to the wing.

Him playing out of position during the height of SEC play didn't allow him to build off much of the success he had in non-conference play. But the talent is definitely there.

Now that Sutton has agreed to play with the Kings during the NBA's Summer League, which allows prospective NBA players to showcase their talents and fight for a roster spot, he can get back to destroying rims and grabbing rebounds at power forward.

Sutton stands 6'8 and weighs 225 pounds, and he averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in his lone season at LSU. Before joining the Tigers, he was a standout at Omaha and was named the 2024-25 Summit League Player of the Year.

His greatest strength is his physicality down low, but he was challenged there in SEC play. He had 7.3 rebounds per game overall, but only 5.6 in conference games.

The big man has had a few months to improve his game and earn this deal, and now will be able to prove himself for a spot on a G-League roster, or even a two-way contract.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.