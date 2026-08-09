The One Position LSU Can Rotate Without Losing Production

There is a lot to like when evaluating LSU's roster. Head coach Lane Kiffin aggressively attacked the transfer portal, seeking out the top players at their respective positions, including quarterback Sam Leavitt and left tackle Jordan Seaton.

The wide receiver room was given a complete overhaul as Kiffin brought in nine new wideouts. All of this equates to loads of potential for the Tigers in 2026. But for that to come to fruition, it starts with establishing the running game.

Kiffin hired running backs coach Kevin Smith to lead the unit, and he should expect plenty of production from this group.

Could We See a Running Game by Committee?

Caden Durham breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite all of the changes, LSU fans can expect some familiarity with the running back room. The two leading rushers in 2025, Caden Durham and Harlem Berry, are back in the mix. Wisconsin transfer Dilin Jones will also be considered for the starting job.

Jones handled 76 carries for 300 yards and two touchdowns with the Badgers. He impressed the coaching staff in the spring and in the early stages of fall camp. It's very possible he could earn the starting nod in week one.

Even if Kiffin believes Jones is the starter, there shouldn't be a steep drop-off with Durham and Berry. As a true freshman, Berry started the final six games of the season. He posted 491 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Durham brings more experience to the room, having played the last two seasons with the Tigers. He's averaged five yards per carry over his collegiate career, so Durham is capable of the big play. There isn't a bad option between the trio of running backs.

Improving the Running Game is a Priority

Wisconsin Badgers running back Dilin Jones rushes. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret LSU hopes to run the football more effectively this season. The Tigers averaged the fewest rushing yards per game (104) in the SEC in 2025. Kiffin spoke about the importance of it during fall camp.

"I think that running the ball is very critical," Kiffin said. "Each year is different based on your team, your situation, the personnel you have for us...To me, when we've been really good, you've got to be able to run the ball in critical situations."

LSU should have an improved offensive line with Seaton and returners Bo Bordelon and Braelin Moore. Aliou Bah will start at center, but right tackle remains a question. Weston Davis should see competition during camp.

Many can point to the Tigers' ineffective rushing attack last season, but the change in personnel will make life easier for Berry, Durham, and Jones. Kiffin found success running the ball at Ole Miss, and that shouldn't change with LSU.

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