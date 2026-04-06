Angel Reese Traded From Chicago Sky To Atlanta Dream in Blockbuster WNBA Deal

The Chicago Sky have agreed to trade All-Star forward Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream in a blockbuster deal on Monday morning, according to multiple reports.

Chicago will receive the Dream’s 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, in exchange for Reese and the right to swap second-round picks with the Sky in 2028.

The former LSU Tigers star, and All-American forward, is set to enter her third season in the WNBA where she has earned All-Star honors in each of her first two seasons.

Reese is coming off of a stellar sophomore season in the WNBA where she put together averages of 14.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last year - shooting 45.8% from the field and 18.2% from beyond the arc.

But she voiced her frustration at the end of last season with Reese ultimately setting the stage for a potential trade to go through.

Breaking: Angel Reese is being traded to the Atlanta Dream. The Dream are trading a 2027 first-round pick and 2028 first-round pick to the Chicago Sky for the two-time All-Star and 2028 second-round swap rights, sources tell @kendra__andrews.



Prime Video first reported that the… pic.twitter.com/D0g0MvR1hm — ESPN (@espn) April 6, 2026

“I’m not settling for the same s−−− we did this year,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.

“So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year. … I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me.”

Now, after two seasons with the Chicago Sky, Reese has made her move to the Peach State for a fresh start ahead of her third year in the WNBA amid a hot start to her career.

The former LSU icon - and National Champion - has taken women's basketball by storm with the blockbuster deal once again putting Reese in the spotlight as she prepares to make a statement with the Atlanta Deal in 2026.

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