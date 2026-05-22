Wings vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Friday, May 22

Allisha Gray and the Atlanta Dream have not played since Sunday – when they lost by one to the Las Vegas Aces – but they’re back in action on Friday night for an interesting matchup with the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers.

This is the second meeting between these teams in the 2026 campaign, and Atlanta is favored on Friday after it won by five (77-72) on the road against the Wings in their first meeting.

Paige Bueckers and the Wings have won back-to-back games, including a huge road win over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday.

Bueckers (24 points) and Arike Ogunbowale (23 points) led the way for a Dallas team that looks a lot better than the squad that won just 10 games in the 2025 season.

So, can Dallas cover as a road dog on Friday?

Let’s dive into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference showdown.

Wings vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wings +5.5 (-112)

Dream -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Wings: +164

Dream: -198

Total

172.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Wings vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Friday, May 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Gateway Center

How to Watch (TV): ION, WNBA League Pass

Wings record: 3-2

Dream record: 2-1

Wings vs. Dream Injury Reports

Wings Injury Report

None to report

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones -- out

Wings vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop suggestions were made before odds were released and are based on previous player performance.

Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet

Paige Bueckers OVER Points

Bueckers was held to just 15 points in her first meeting with the Dream, taking only 12 shots in that matchup.

The star guard has been more aggressive as of late, especially in Wednesday’s win over Chicago, when she shot 11-for-19 from the field. Bueckers is shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 57.9 percent from 3, showing she’s one of the most efficient offensive players in the W.

I’m eyeing her on Friday, even against a Dream team that is No. 1 in the league in defensive rating. Dallas needs Bueckers’ scoring to win, and I’d expect the star guard to be much more aggressive in the second meeting between these teams.

Wings vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

Every game that Atlanta has played this season has been close.

It has a one-point win over Minnesota, a five-point win over Dallas and a one-point loss to the Aces. So, this spread is an interesting one since Dallas is 1-1 against the spread as an underdog, upsetting Indiana earlier this season.

The Wings actually have a better net rating (plus-6.8) than the Dream (plus-1.6) this season, although Atlanta has faced three tough teams to open the campaign.

The Dream also have been short-handed with Rhyne Howard out of the lineup.

I don’t mind taking the points here, especially since Dallas only lost by five at home in the first meeting between these squads even though it shot just 38 percent from the field and 15 percent from 3.

Even if Atlanta wins this game, Dallas has the talent to at least around and move to 4-2 against the spread in 2026.

Pick: Wings +5.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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