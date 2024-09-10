Behind The Scenes: Kim Mulkey, LSU WBB Hosts Trio of Top 10 Prospects in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff hosted three of the Top 10 players in America last weekend in the biggest recruiting stretch in program history.
LSU will brought in Divine Bourrage, ZaKiyah Johnson and Grace Knox for official visits to Baton Rouge with the coveted targets arriving in town on Thursday night and departing on Sunday,
Now, the dust is beginning to settle following the trip with the five-star trio back home following the "exciting" visit.
Behind the Scenes: LSU Hosts Trio of Five-Stars
Divine Bourrage: No. 5 Prospect in America
Mulkey and the LSU women's basketball staff brought in the No. 5 prospect in America, Divine Bourrage, for an official visit to Baton Rouge last weekend with the program knocking it out the park for the coveted guard.
The five-star made her way to campus on Thursday to begin her trip with Mulkey and Co. rolling out the red carpet for one of the top recruits on the 2025 Big Board.
Bourrage, one of the top guards in the country, has LSU firmly in the mix alongside Baylor, South Carolina, Arizona, Virginia Tech and Illinois.
LSU is on a tear on the recruiting trail this summer after making up ground in the recruitment of Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class.
Now, with Chavez in the mix, the Tigers are keeping tabs on another top-five prospect in Bourrage.
The 5-foot-10 guard is quick with the ball in her hand with a quick released jump shot that's continuing to show signs of growth.
Bourrage was officially slated to visit LSU in October before moving her date up to September 6th-8th.
With a Top 6 of LSU, South Carolina, Baylor, Illinois, Virginia Tech and Arizona, Bourrage plans to visit all six schools before making a commitment decision later this fall, a source confirms.
Now, she's made her way to Baton Rouge with LSU football holding its home opener against Nicholls State in Tiger Stadium.
Bourrage is a player firmly on "commitment watch" over the next few weeks. The LSU staff is pulling out all the stops for one of the top guards in the 2025 class with this weekend set to be an important step in her recruitment.
ZaKiyah Johnson: No. 7 Player in America
The 6-foot guard out of Kentucky is a player the LSU staff continues raving about with the five-star also arriving in Baton Rouge last Thursday.
LSU, South Carolina, Louisville and Kentucky are the heavy hitters in this one with Louisville becoming a threat in her recruitment, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI.
But the Tigers are beginning to position themselves well for the elite-level bucket-getter.
Johnson is a versatile player due to her size with the program able to use her both on and off ball.
She made her way in town alongside both Bourrage and Knox for one of the most important recruiting weekends in program history.
Grace Knox: No. 8 Player in America
Knox released her finalists consisting of LSU, Texas, USC and Tennessee with all four looking to get her in town for official visits this fall.
The California native has four official visits locked in with the LSU Tigers getting the first crack at the five-star. Following her trip to Baton Rouge, Knox will now take visits to Texas (Sept. 14), USC (Sept. 28) and Tennessee (Oct. 28) before looking to reveal a commitment decision.
The 6-foot-2 forward is one of the more intriguing prospects in the 2025 class due to her elite ability to get shots off the dribble. A coveted target, Mulkey and Co. are ramping up the heat for one of the top players in America with a three-day trip less than 24 hours away.
A Look Into The Visit:
The Buzz:
Sources raved about the tone that was set last weekend with the current LSU roster remaining around the trio of visitors from start to finish. From a photoshoot with the staff and players to Tiktoks being filmed all weekend, it was a lively atmosphere during the multi-day stay.
Each visitor brought family and/or key pieces to their decision process with them to Baton Rouge for the visit. It provided an opportunity for Mulkey and the staff to sit down and dissect a plan while also having fun with those in each players camp. We saw Mulkey partake in Tiktok videos and other photoshoots throughout the weekend.
LSU is ramping up the push for Divine Bourrage in a big way and is certainly a player on "commit watch" in the coming weeks. After speaking with a source familiar with her recruitment, the LSU visit was a home-run.
When it comes to ZaKiyah Johnson, the in-state schools of Kentucky and Louisville are turning up the heat, but the general feel is that the Tigers are making up ground here. Last weekend's visit was a slam dunk and she was clearly engaged from start to finish. From social media posts to having fun with the current players, the general "vibe" was positive for Johnson. LSU has taken a big stride in her recruitment, but she will also take here fair share of trips here.
Grace Knox is an outlier given she's a West Coast player residing in California, but if she were to leave the coast, as planned, LSU has made a move in her recruitment, according to a source. She has visits planned to Texas (Sept. 14), USC (Sept. 28) and Tennessee (Oct. 11), but LSU will get another in-person visit in September.
