History in the Making: Angel Reese Shining During WNBA Rookie Campaign
Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese continues an impressive rookie campaign with the Chicago Sky after another career night on Friday.
Reese has cemented her status as a Rookie of the Year candidate alongside Caitlin Clark with the two premier first-year stars asserting their dominance shortly into their careers.
For Reese, she's elevating the Chicago Sky's status to new heights. On Friday, she loggd a career-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds and two blocks, extending her double-double streak to 12.
The 12 straight double-doubles ties Candace Parker’s WNBA record across multiple seasons with Reese looking to make history once again.
Reese is rewriting the record books during her rookie campaign.
She became the first player in WNBA history to record 10 consecutive double-doubles in one season, breaking a tie with two-time MVP Candace Parker.
Parker set the previous record with nine-straight double doubles in 2015 with Reese now making history once again.
Reese has an opportunity to continue etching her name in the WNBA history books with the rookie on pace for more.
She’s on pace to shatter Yolanda Griffith’s record for most offensive rebounds in a single season. Griffith logged 162 offensive boards during the 2001 season with Reese on pace to dismantle the record.
The June Rookie of the Month continues stealing headlines with another honor added to her impressive resumé this week: All-Star.
On Tuesday, the WNBA revealed its All-Stars with the rookie sensation hearing her name called.
Reese reacted to the All-Star nod and the work she's put in to this point.
"I'm just so happy. I know the work I put in," said Reese, who had 12 points and 19 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Atlanta. "Coming into this league, so many people doubted me and didn't think my game would translate and I wouldn't be the player that I was in college or better or would be worse and wouldn't be where I am right now.
"But I trusted the process and I believed and I'm thankful that I dropped to [pick No. 7] and was able to come to Chicago. And like, it's just a blessing. I can't thank my teammates and my coaches enough for just believing in me and trusting me. I know all of them are going to come to Phoenix and support me. So I'm really happy right now."
Reese is now averaging 13.9 points and 11.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals and shooting 75.7 percent at the free throw line.
“I don’t really think about it,” Reese said about getting double-doubles. “I just go out there and do my job. My job is to rebound, so I’m going to go out there and do my job and rebound. I know that’s what my teammates need me to do, and I’ve committed to that.”
After a slow start to the 2024 season, the Sky are now 8-11 on the season and are 4-2 in their last six with Reese piecing together an impressive stretch.
The Rookie of the Year candidate looks to continue stealing headlines with Reese handling business in year one of her WNBA career.
