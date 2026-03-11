Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will be without assistant coach Gary Redus II in the NCAA Tournament after the fast-rising coach accepted a new job this past weekend.

Redus II will move up to New Jersey after being hired as the new head coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in what became a quick decision for the coveted LSU Tigers assistant.

There remained optimism that Redus II would remain in Baton Rouge and assist the LSU program throughout its NCAA Tournament run, but Mulkey quickly shut down the buzz on Wednesday during an appearance on 104.5 ESPN.

"Timing is everything in life - I'm not used to all of this stuff happening during the season. I've watched this play out in all sports... This is going to continue to happen," Mulkey said. "Gary, I brought him on board, and man he's like an energizer bunny in recruiting.

"I just know that he has an opportunity to go at a young age and do good things. He will work his rear end off and try to improve that program. As I told him, 'You can't be married to two wives. Get out of here and go get your staff in place,'" Mulkey added.

"I know his love for our program and our team. He'd want to be on the bench with us, but as a mentor I can't be selfish. I can't ask him to stay with our team when this could be a long three or four week process...

"So he's going to get after it at Rutgers. He could take Coach Daphne [Mitchell]... and if he does I'll be happy for her as well."

Redus has spent the last four seasons on Kim Mulkey's staff in Baton Rouge where he has emerged as one of college basketball's top recruiters during his stint with LSU.

Under the guidance of Redus on the recruiting scene, LSU brought in the No. 1 ranked class in both the 2023 and 2025 cycles - as well as Jada Richard - the No. 1 ranked prospect in the Louisiana in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle.

But his ability to lead the way in developing players once they arrived in the Bayou State is another critical component to his success where he's now reaping the benefits.

Redus heads to Rutgers with the opportunity to recruit an elite roster where his relationship with both Rutgers Athletic Director Zinn and University President William Tate IV assisting in the move.

Though Redus II does not have head coaching experience, he's been viewed as one of the fastest-rising assistants in college - along with his time in Baton Rouge overlapping with both Zinn and Tate IV during their times in Baton Rouge.

Now, Redus has made his move. He's off to the Big Ten with the opportunity to rejuvenate a program that is in need of a spark where he can certainly do so on the recruiting scene.

