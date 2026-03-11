Team USA vs. Senegal Live Updates: Caitlin Clark Returns to Court in FIBA World Cup Qualifier
Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese and a number of WNBA stars will be in action Wednesday as Team USA opens up the FIBA World Cup qualifiers with a game against Senegal at 4:45 p.m. ET.
Team USA is in a six-team pool with New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Italy and Spain and will play five games over the next week. The top four teams will advance to the World Cup this September in Berlin. All the games will be aired on truTV and HBO Max.
We’ll be tracking today’s game and providing live updates in our blog below. So dive in and let’s watch some hoops together.
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt