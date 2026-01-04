How to Watch Kim Mulkey, LSU WBB vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in SEC Road Matchup

BATON ROUGE, La. – The fifth-ranked LSU women’s basketball team continues its SEC schedule Sunday afternoon as it makes its first conference road trip to Nashville to take on No. 12 Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium.

The LSU-VU contest is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on ESPN with Beth Mowins (pxp) and Carolyn Peck (analyst) on the call. Fans are encouraged to listen to the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

LSU comes into the Vanderbilt game having won the last nine matchups against the Commodores, dating back to LSU’s 64-58 victory on Feb. 26, 2017. Since both teams met for the first time in 1986, LSU leads the overall series, 28-26. When both teams faced off in Nashville, LSU leads, 15-6. The last time LSU played at Vanderbilt, the Tigers came out on top, 85-62 on Feb. 8, 2024. The Commodores last defeated LSU on Feb. 13, 2017, by a score of 70-68 in Nashville.

The 2026 matchup will mark the first time LSU and Vanderbilt are meeting as ranked opponents since 2014.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Against Kentucky in LSU’s SEC opener, junior Mikaylah Williams led the Tigers with 26 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Williams’ points and rebounds marked a season high for the 6-0 guard. Sophomore Jada Richard matched her career high in points with 14, while senior Flau’jae Johnson (15) and senior Amiya Joyner (14) also finished with double digits in scoring.

Going into the Vanderbilt game, senior Flau’jae Johnson is nine points away from eclipsing 1,800 career points and becoming the ninth player in LSU history to have at least 1,800 points while in Baton Rouge. Johnson’s 284 career assists during her stint at LSU ranks 17th in program history.

LSU leads the country in eight statistical categories: bench points per game (46.9), field goal percentage (54.5), rebounds (746), rebound margin (21.1), offensive rebounds per game (19.3), scoring margin (51.5), scoring offense (106.0), and steals (233).

LSU will look to bounce back after falling to the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC opener on New Year's Day.

