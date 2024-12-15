How to Watch: Kim Mulkey, No. 4 LSU Hosts UL-Lafayette on Sunday
No. 4 LSU will host Louisiana-Lafayette Sunday at 2 p.m. for the Tigers’ final home game before the holiday break.
Sunday’s game will be a simulcast on the SEC Network+ with the LSU Sports Radio Network call featuring Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams.
LSU will play Seton Hall on Tuesday in the Hall of Fame Showcase at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Tigers will then head to the Windy City for their first true road game against Illinois-Chicago for Aneesah Morrow’s homecoming game on Thursday. The Tigers will have a 10-day break in between games and will host Albany on December 29 for their final non-conference game before beginning the SEC schedule at Arkansas on January 2.
LSU is one of nine remaining undefeated teams. The Tigers lead the nation in scoring (94.5 ppg) and rebounding (51.6 rpg)
LSU’s trio of stars have been shining through the early part of the season. Flau’Jae Johnson has scored 20+ points in eight of LSU’s past 14 games dating back to the final three games of last year’s NCAA Tournament. Aneesah Morrow leads the nation in double-doubles (9) and rebounding (13.5 rpg). In the four games since Mikaylah Williams was held scoreless for the first time in her career she has averaged 20.5 ppg and is shooting 56-percent from the field and 52-percent from three.
Sunday will mark the second time LSU has played ULL with Coach Kim Mulkey leading the Tigers. The Tigers played the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Cajun Dome during her first season leading the program in what was her first road game as LSU’s head coach. The Tigers won, 70-41.
The Latest AP Poll:
LSU moved up one spot to No. 4 in Monday’s AP Poll after remaining undefeated with wins over Stanford and Grambling last week.
AP Poll – December 9, 2024
1. UCLA
2. UConn
3. South Carolina
4. LSU
5. USC
6. Texas
7. Maryland
8. Notre Dame
9. Duke
10. Oklahoma
11. Ohio State
12. TCU
13. Kansas State
14. North Carolina
15. West Virginia
16. Kentucky
17. Michigan State
18. Iowa State
19. Tennessee
20. Michigan
21. Iowa
T22. Ole Miss
T22. NC State
24. Nebraska
25. Georgia
