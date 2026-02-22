Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball Hosting No. 4 Prospect in America for Visit

Lenexa (Kan.) five-star combo guard Jezelle "GG" Banks will be in Baton Rouge on Sunday for a visit with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers, according to multiple reports.

Banks checks in as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a myriad of programs swinging for the fences as she gears up for a pivotal offseason in his recruitment.

The 5-foot-9 guard has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide, and UCLA Bruins, among several others, across her prep career.

An offer sheet that flaunts over 20 schools dishing out scholarships, the LSU Tigers are turning up the heat for the elite prospect that has shined across her three seasons of prep basketball.

Banks was named the 2023-24 MaxPreps Delaware Player of the Year after bursting on the scene as one of the top prospects in America as a freshman.

Banks averaged 21.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 per game during the 2023-24 season. She shot 63 percent from the field with a high of 32 points three times, including twice in the playoffs, according to MaxPreps.

Visit News: GG Banks, the No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2027, will take an unofficial visit at LSU, source tells @247Sports



No. 7 LSU is hosting Missouri https://t.co/OdYKtP1yAm pic.twitter.com/c2Y8EBpFz0 — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) February 22, 2026

Fast forward to her sophomore campaign and she earned the honor once again after going back-to-back as the MaxPreps Player of the Year.

Across the 2024-25 season, Banks averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for her program.

Now, as a junior, the elite prospect has once again leveled up her game with Mulkey and Co. intensifying their pursuit with a visit now locked in for Sunday when the LSU Tigers host the Missouri Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge.

LSU will meet Missouri on February 22 for a game that will be televised on SEC Network with Roy Philpott (pxp) and Charli Turner-Thorne (analyst) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the game.

The Tigers will be meeting each other for the 20th time in series history with LSU leading the way, 15-4, dating back to 1980 (Mizzou won, 69-66 – Nov. 29).

When both teams meet in Baton Rouge, LSU holds the 8-1 advantage as LSU comes into the contest having won the nine of the last 10 games against Missouri.

More LSU News:

LSU Football, Ohio State Buckeyes, USC Trojans Among Top Schools for No. 4 Rated WR

LSU Football Predicted to Land Commitment From Elite Louisiana Running Back

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: