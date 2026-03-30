How to Watch LSU Basketball Head Coach Will Wade's Introductory Press Conference

BATON ROUGE – The introductory press conference for LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade will be held Monday at 12p.m. CT on the floor of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The event will be open to the public.

Doors at the PMAC will open at 11 a.m. on Monday and LSU fans are asked to enter the Maravich Center up the concourse ramps on the South side of the building and enter the building through the upper concourse doors.

LSU students should also use the upper concourse doors and will have seating in their normal student section. The first 1,000 students attending will receive a free T-shirt for the occasion.

Parking will be available in lot 108 across from the LSU Football facility on Skip Bertman Drive.

LSU President Dr. Wade Rousse and LSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry will speak prior to Coach Wade’s address to the crowd. Coach Wade will then take questions from the assembled media. The LSU Band and Spirit Squads will also be on hand and will entertain the crowd.

Almost Geaux Time 🕰️



We’ll see you MONDAY at noon in the arena… not the gym



🚨 Students enter the PMAC at the student entrance (upper east doors) pic.twitter.com/fNp9PwNVGB — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 29, 2026

Ticket information for the 2026-27 LSU Basketball season will be available on the videoboard for those fans who would like to get on the early list for new season tickets for next season.

The broadcast of the press conference will be available on SEC Network+ and the audio will be available for the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU’s flagship home in Baton Rouge, Guaranty Media, is expected to carry the conference on its stations including Eagle 98.1 FM, 100.7 FM The Tigers, ESPN 104.5 FM and Talk 107.3.

Live video of the event will be available on LSUsports.net, YouTube.com/LSUsports and Facebook.com/LSUbasketball.

*Courtesy of LSU Men's Basketball Press Release*

Will Wade's Take: Why LSU?

“This was not an easy decision, because of how much respect and appreciation I have for NC State, but the opportunity to return to Louisiana State University is deeply personal,” said Wade. “This is our chance to come home — to a place that has shaped me, where the passion for basketball runs deep, and where the expectations match the opportunity.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable.

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”

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