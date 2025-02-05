How to Watch: LSU Basketball Takes on the Georgia Bulldogs in Road SEC Clash
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team travels to Athens, Georgia for a Wednesday night contest with the University of Georgia.
Tip time at Stegeman Coliseum is set for 8:05 p.m. CT with Dave Neal and Jon Sundvold on the television call on the SEC Network.
The contest will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (Baton Rouge Guaranty Media flagship, Eagle 98.1 FM) with the “Voice” of the Tigers, Chris Blair, and former LSU Basketball coach John Brady.
The Tigers are playing in Athens for the seventh time in the last nine years and the two games in Athens the last two seasons represent heartbreak for the Tigers, losing on the final possession of the game both years.
In fact, the last four games between the teams, the total combined winning margin has been 10 points.
LSU enters trying to end a four-game losing streak, at 12-9 overall while Georgia is 15-7 and enters the week as one of the last four teams in on the ESPN Bracketology.
The Bulldogs have lost 5-of-their-last-6 games, including a 90-69 setback at Alabama on Saturday. But the Bulldogs have played well at Stegeman Coliseum with only one loss in 13 games.
Asa Newell leads the Bulldogs, averaging 15.2 points per game with Silas DeMary Jr., at 11.1 points and Dakota Leffew at 10.9 a contest.
Georgia has become known lately for the defense under coach Mike White as the Bulldogs currently rank in the top-25 nationally in defensive efficiency and effective FG pct defense.
The Tigers struggled in the second half in the 89-58 loss to Texas at the Maravich Center Saturday as Texas shot 68 percent from the field and LSU had no answers as several turnovers led to easy buckets for the Longhorns. Jordan Sears led the Tigers scoring with 13 points.
LSU will be back at home on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Ole Miss. This will be the second meeting this year between the two schools.
Postgame Thoughts: Matt McMahon and Jordan Sears Talk Loss Against Texas
LSU Head Coach Matt McMahon
Opening Statement…
“Obviously, congratulations to Texas for their second half performance. Incredibly disappointed we weren’t able to respond better coming out of the break. In the first half, offensively, we struggled, but I thought defensively we were dialed in.
"We forced some difficult shots. We’re right there in a six-point game coming out of the break. And then just the turnovers, once again, that led to some easy scores for them in transition that got the lead up to 10. And then I thought their offensive execution was elite and their shot making was fantastic and we weren’t able to respond either defensively or on our offensive end of the floor.”
On LSU’s rebounding performance…
“On the offensive glass, we were non-existent. There were plenty of missed shots to pursue. We only got four there. I think that speaks to the energy that we played with on the glass there. Defensively, we gave up 10 second-chance opportunities.
"There weren’t many misses for them in the second half, so there weren’t many defensive rebound opportunities when you’re taking the ball out of the net every trip.”
On his post-game message to the team…
“I just apologized for not having them ready to play, especially in the second half. Just disappointed. You know, you look at the last four games I really thought we had made a lot of progress.
"The win here against Arkansas, the competitiveness and the fight at A&M, at Alabama, and then against Auburn here at home. And then to really take those steps backward in the second half is disappointing. It’s my responsibility. Didn’t have them ready to go and got to get to work and figure out some ways to fix it.”
LSU Guard Jordan Sears
On bouncing back after a loss …
“Obviously we do not like losing like this, but we can not dwell on the loss. We have to continue to move forward and practice and scout, preparing for the next group of guys that we are going against.
"Especially with this league, you can not dwell on the losses, it is going to keep turning over like it has been. We just have to figure out what is going on for the next game and try to execute better moving forward from here.”
