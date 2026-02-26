How to Watch LSU Women's Basketball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in SEC Showdown

BATON ROUGE, La. – In the final regular season home game for three LSU seniors, the sixth-ranked Tigers will play host to the Tennessee Volunteers Thursday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to wrap up the home schedule in the 2025-26 regular season.

LSU will honor three seniors including Flau’jae Johnson, Izzy Besselman and Amiya Joyner. Johnson and Besselman have been a part of the LSU program for four years while Joyner joined the team this season as a transfer from East Carolina.

Both Johnson and Besselman brought home LSU’s first national championship in 2023 and have been members of the program for 120 wins and plenty of postseason success as LSU has been in at least the Elite Eight since their freshman season.

Joyner came to LSU as one of the nation’s best rebounders and has continued to display that skill in Baton Rouge with a team-leading 211 boards. Joyner, also known as “Mymy” has been one of the many personalities on this year’s squad that has shined through during her time as a Tiger.

LSU and Tennessee will be playing in women’s basketball for the 75th all-time meeting Thursday night at the Maravich Center.

The Tigers and Lady Vols will battle on ESPN with Ryan Ruocco (pxp), Rebecca Lobo (analyst) and Holly Rowe (reporter) on the call. Fans can tune into the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams calling the action.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

In 74 games played, Tennessee leads the series, 53-21, but LSU has won the last 6 of 8 including the last three against the Lady Vols dating back to Feb. 13, 2020.

LSU is looking to continue its longest winning streak versus Tennessee as the Tiger program has never defeated the Lady Vols four games in a row. When both teams play in Baton Rouge, LSU is 11-16. Under Coach Kim Mulkey, the Tigers are 5-1 against Tennessee.

Through 28 games, LSU has averaged 95.5 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the SEC record in scoring average set by Georgia in 1986 (32 games; 2,855 points, 89.2 average). The Tigers through its 28 contests have scored 2,673 points.

Going into the Tennessee game, junior guard Mikaylah Williams has 1,492 career points at LSU. Needing 8 points to eclipse 1,500 points in her collegiate career, Williams would become the 17th LSU player to surpass that milestone while in Baton Rouge.

This season, Williams has continued to display her pure scoring ability with 360 points (12.9 average). In other statistical categories at LSU, Williams ranks 15th in assists (324) and 6th in three-pointers made (160).

After eclipsing 1,900 points against No. 4 Texas and becoming the 7th LSU Tiger to eclipse that milestone, Johnson inches closer to the 2,000 point mark. With 1,900 points, Johnson joined the likes of Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234) and Khayla Pointer (1,934).

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

Johnson is 35 points away from joining five LSU legends as 2,000 point scorers. Johnson ranks 12th among active D1 players in points scored with 1,965.

Junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley earned her first career double-double and paced LSU to a 108-55 victory over the Missouri Tigers with 22 points. With Fulwiley’s 22 points and second-straight 20-point performance, she also grabbed 11 rebounds and collected her first career double-double in doing so. She also tallied four assists, two steals, and three blocks.

Fulwiley’s offensive outing was impressive going 7-of-11 from the field, 6-of-9 from behind the arc and 2-2 from the charity stripe. The six three-pointers was a career high for the first-year LSU player.

In addition to Fulwiley’s six treys vs. Missouri, LSU drained six more on the afternoon for 12 total, which was the second most in program history (13 vs. Missouri on 1/16/2014).

LSU’s record-setting day wasn’t over against Missouri in the Maravich Center as the Tigers brought down 72 boards, marking the most by an LSU team in the NCAA women’s basketball championship era (1982-present). The home Tigers outrebounded the visitors by 47 (72-25).

LSU’s final two game stretch in SEC play includes one road game (Mississippi State) and one home game (Tennessee).

LSU leads the country in 3 statistical categories: bench points per game (39.7), rebound margin (19.1), and scoring offense (95.5).

