BATON ROUGE, LA. – The No. 2 seed LSU women’s basketball team defeated No. 15 Jacksonville, 116-58, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday evening inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers are back in action on Sunday, March 22nd for the NCAA Tournament Second Round to face the Texas Tech-Villanova game winner.

The game will tip off inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Game time will be announced after Friday games conclude.

The Tigers jumped out a 14-2 lead over the Dolphins. ZaKiyah Johnson got the scoring started with a layup followed by a 12-point streak for LSU. LSU led by as much as 31(56-25) at 3:53 in the second quarter.

Despite Jacksonville’s rally, they could only cut it to a 28-point deficit going into the break. LSU held the 64-36 advantage over Jacksonville at halftime. The Tigers shot 56.4 percent on 22-of-39 shots. LSU racked 17 points off of turnovers, and dominated the paint scoring 32.

The Dolphins shot 45.5 percent on 15-of-33 shots from the field. LSU knocked down four treys while Jacksonville had three. The Tigers outrebounded the Dolphins 26-10.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Women's Basketball.

LSU pushed its offensive momentum to outscore Jacksonville 52-22 in the second half. The Tigers went on a 10-point surge at the end of the game to further separate and clutch a 58-point victory. LSU shot 21-of-33 (63.6%) while Jacksonville was 9-of-29 (31%). Both teams knocked down two three-pointers.

Flau’Jae Johnson led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points on 7-of-14 from the field and a trey. Joining Johnson in double figure scoring were Mikaylah Williams (18), Jada Richard (17), ZaKiyah Johnson (16), MiLaysia Fulwiley (13), Grace Knox (11) and Kate Koval (11).

The Dolphins were led by Carmaya Bowman with 14 points on 7-of-12 shots from the field.

*This story will be updated.*

Regional 2 – Sacramento

Los Angeles

1. UCLA vs. 16. Cal Baptist

8. Oklahoma State vs. 9. Princeton

Minneapolis

5. Ole Miss vs. 12. Gonzaga

4. Minnesota vs. 13. Wisconsin-Green Bay

Durham

6. Baylor vs. 11. Nebraska/Richmond

3. Duke vs. 14. Charleston

Baton Rouge

7. Texas Tech vs. 10. Villanova

2. LSU vs. 15. Jacksonville

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