Kim Mulkey, LSU WBB Transfer Departure Reveals Clear Message Amid Surprise Decision

LSU Tigers guard Bella Hines revealed a decision to depart Baton Rouge and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this week following one season with Kim Mulkey's progream.

In a stunning move that took social media by storm, Hines announced her decision following a true freshman campaign where she averaged 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists a night in 33 games played.

Despite Mulkey revealing that LSU wouldn't have departures aside from four-star true freshman Divine Bourrage, Hines ultimately made the decision this week.

“You cannot understand the value of having all of them come back,” Mulkey told WAFB's Jaques Doucet. “That’s how you build it. That’s how you get over that hump of an Elite Eight. When you look at those that are coming back — freshman, freshman, sophomore, junior sophomore — and look how much they did this year.

“And so, man, if they come back, they stay together, they play together. That’s how you build it. That’s the way it’s supposed to be done, so I am blessed that all of those great players are coming back.”

NEW: LSU freshman guard Bella Hines plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @TaliaGoodmanWBB reports.



Hines was a 4-star recruit out of high school and averaged 4.2 points per game this year.https://t.co/fb74igIAkq pic.twitter.com/86d2hYDhjO — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 7, 2026

Following Hines' decision, she took to social media to provide a clearcut statement amid her Transfer Portal move.

“Thank you to Coach Mulkey and the entire coaching staff for believing in me and helping me grow every day,” Hines shared in a message on Instagram. “To my teammates, thank you for the memories, the battles, and the sisterhood I’ll always cherish. Baton Rouge, thank you for embracing me and making this journey feel like home, and to the LSU fans, your love and support meant everything to me. I’ll always be grateful for this chapter and the memories we created together. 💜💛 #3”

LSU remain in contact with multiple prospects in the NCAA Transfer Portal as roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge this offseason.

Now, all eyes are on Mulkey and Co. with a primary focus on surrounding Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley with top talent available amid a pivotal 2026-27 season in Baton Rouge.

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