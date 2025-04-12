Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball a 'Top Contender' for Elite Transfer Forward
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers remain on the prowl for the top talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the offseason in full swing.
Mulkey and Co. recently reeled in a commitment from Notre Dame forward, Kate Koval, but the program has its sights set on additional pieces in the frontcourt.
Now, the program has been labeled a "top contender" for one of the top forwards in this year's Transfer Portal cycle: Serah Williams.
The Wisconsin transfer averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game this season.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior from Brooklyn (N.Y.), was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after a stellar 2024-25 season.
LSU, UCONN and North Carolina are the three "contenders," according to a report from SB Nation's Mitchell Northam.
The Tigers have seen significant movement in the frontcourt this offseason with multiple departures from the 2024-25 roster.
The Transfer Portal Departures [4]:
The First Entry: Sa'Myah Smith [Forward]
LSU redshirt-sophomore Sa'Myah Smith has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons in Baton Rouge.
Smith, who wrapped up her third year with the Tigers on Sunday in the Elite Eight, became a key contributor during the NCAA Tournament.
After suffering a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in her knee early in the 2023-24 season, Smith bounced back for the Kim Mulkey's program late in the Tigers' recent season.
She posted averages of 6.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game this year, but her production skyrocketed in the tournament after posting double-doubles in both the Round of 32 and Sweet 16.
Smith joined the LSU Tigers during Mulkey's second season at the helm of the program where she earned limited minutes during LSU's 2023 National Championship run.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Smith will depart in search of a new home for her final two seasons of eligibility.
The Second Entry: Last-Tear Poa [Guard]
LSU guard Last-Tear Poa has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons, she revealed via social media last Wednesday.
Poa, a member of Kim Mulkey's 2023 National Championship squad, has played a pivotal role for the Tigers across her trio of seasons in the Bayou State.
During the 2024-25 season, Poa appeared in 30 games and made 15 starts for LSU.
She averaged 2.0 points and 1.9 assists across 12.8 minutes a night while playing a role in the Tigers' run to the Elite Eight.
Poa joined LSU ahead of the 2022-23 season after transferring in from Northwest Florida State as a JUCO prospect.
She will look to exercise an extra year of eligibility due to the new JUCO ruling the NCAA passed recently.
The Third Entry: Aalyah Del Rosario [Forward]
The former five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle showed flashes during her freshman campaign with the Tigers, but was unable to take that next step in her second year.
The 6-foot-6 frontcourt piece averaged 4.7 points per game with 3.5 rebounds during the 2023-24 season.
Fast forward to this past year and Del Rosario averaged two points and two rebounds a night on 41.7 percent shooting in six minutes per game.
The Fourth Entry: Jersey Wolfenbarger [Forward]
Wolfenbarger recently wrapped up her first season in Baton Rouge as a rotational piece for Mulkey and the Tigers after transferring in from Arkansas.
In her first year with the program, Wolfenbarger served primarily as a backup center for LSU with averages of 4.6 points and 3.4 rebounds per game with 24 blocks in total on the season.
She played 13.2 minutes per game with nine starts after handling minutes behind both Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith.
The initial report earlier this week was that Wolfenbarger would return to Baton Rouge for her senior campaign, but decisions move fast in the new age of college athletics.
