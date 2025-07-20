Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Contender for Five-Star, No. 1 Center in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue attacking the recruiting trail this offseason with the staff hitting the road to evaluate targets.
This weekend, the LSU staff checked in with five-star center Olivia Vukosa, the No. 1 ranked center in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-4 talent is being pursued by the top programs in the nation with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in her recruitment.
Vukosa is down to the LSU Tigers, UCONN Huskies, Texas Longhorns, North Carolina Tar Heels, South Carolina Gamecocks, Ohio State Buckeyes and Kentucky Wildcats as her process heats up.
It's a strong list of schools with Mulkey and Co. emerging as a school to watch with Vukosa a top target on the 2026 board.
Mulkey and assistant coach Gary Redus have seen Vukosa on multiple occasions in 2025 with the LSU program prioritizing her.
Now, an official visit date is set.
The LSU Tigers will host Vukosa on an official visit in October for a multi-day stay in the Bayou State.
"Vukosa has a polished skill set for an interior player. Her game and style of play are different from any other interior prospect in high school basketball this upcoming season. Vukosa is not afraid to step out and shoot the jumper with consistent range to the 3-point line given her age," according to 247Sports.
"She can turn over either shoulder to post and score. At this stage in her game, she appears to be comfortable both with her back to the basket and facing up."
Vukosa is a top-five prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle with all eyes on her fall official visit schedule as the Tigers prepare to host her on a multi-day stay.
