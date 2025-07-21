Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Contender for Five-Star, No. 2 Guard in America
Pomfret (Md.) Sidwell Friends School five-star guard Autumn Fleary is in the midst of a critical offseason in both her development and recruitment with a decision inching closer.
Fleary, the No. 10 overall prospect in America, has Kim Mulkey's LSU Tigers firmly in the mix as she evaluates the contenders in her process this summer.
The 5-foot-6 guard took an official visit to LSU in March with Mulkey and Co. hosting her for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge.
But it'll be a battle for the No. 2 rated point guard in America with heavy-hitters in the mix.
Fleary recently took to social media to reveal a top four consisting of the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, UCLA Bruins and Duke Blue Devils.
It's a strong list of schools that Mulkey and Co. will compete against, but following an official visit in March, the Tigers are making a positive impression as a contender.
LSU and UCLA remain a pair of programs that are swinging for the fences with the Bruins proving to be a force on the NIL front.
Mulkey and the LSU staff checked in with Fleary once again this weekend in Chicago where she competed on the AAU stage.
Now, as the summer winds down, Fleary will be a prospect to keep tabs on as she mulls over her options with the LSU Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, UCLA Bruins and Duke Blue Devils fimrly in the race.
247Sports' Evaluation: "I watched Autumn Fleary of Team Takeover compete at an elite level during the USA Basketball U17 trials. Her performance in Chicago at Nike Nationals was just as impressive as it was in Colorado Springs.
"Fleary consistently excels at getting downhill and creating opportunities for the multiple high-level players on Takeover's roster. She plays with pace and creativity, making it difficult for opposing defenses to prevent her from executing her moves off the dribble.
"On the defensive end, Fleary is more than willing to lead the press and create chaos for the other team in the process."
