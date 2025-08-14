Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Emerging as Contender for Five-Star Target
Frisco (Tex.) Liberty five-star forward Jacy Abii has emerged as one of the top prospects in America with a myriad of powerhouse programs battling for her services.
Abii, a Top-10 prospect in America, has Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers firmly on her radar as she navigates a critical offseason in her recruitment.
The talented 6-foot-3 forward has received offers from the "Who's Who" of college basketball; including the LSU Tigers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas Longhorns and UCLA Bruins, among several others.
Now, Abii is beginning to solidify the contenders in his process with an official visit schedule being locked in.
The five-star forward checked in with TCU Horned Frogs this offseason, but is now setting a fall schedule with the LSU Tigers in the mix.
Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will get Abii to Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay during the weekend of Sept. 13, according to 247Sports.
She will also visit the Tennessee Volunteers [Sept. 6] and Texas Longhorns [Sept. 20] as she begins narrowing her focus prior to her senior campaign.
Mulkey and Co. have prioritized Abii in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle while checking in with the highly-touted forward on multiple occasions.
Now, after emerging as a school to watch, LSU will have the Lone Star State prospect in the Bayou State next month where she will soak in the scenes of Baton Rouge.
LSU is also keeping a foot on the gas for the No. 2 overall prospect in America, Oliviyah Edwards, where she will visit Baton Rouge in October.
247Sports Evaluation of Abii: "Abii's game is continuing to grow and evolve as she matures into her frame. She provided the USA Basketball 17-and-Under roster with frontcourt depth and another talented option capable of controlling the paint.
"Abii's unique blend of size and mobility should translate well to the international game. She was able to make the impact needed to affect the game defensively and deliver optimal production.
"Unfortunately, Abii suffered a significant lower leg injury as the summer concluded, which will likely sideline her for the duration of the 2024-25 school season."
