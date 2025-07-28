Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Emerging for No. 1 Point Guard in America
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers remain active on the recruiting trail this offseason with the program entering the race for multiple top prospects.
After dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2024-25 season, the Tigers traveled across America to evaluate targets on the AAU circuit.
Wilmington (Del.) five-star guard Jezelle "GG" Banks has emerged as a name to know for the program in Baton Rouge.
According to Rivals' Talia Goodman, Banks is eyeing a visit to LSU soon with the Texas Longhorns, South Carolina Gamecocks and North Carolina Tar Heels in the mix as well.
The 5-foot-9 prospect comes in as the No. 1 point guard in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple potential suitors preparing to battle for her services.
Banks was named the 2023-24 MaxPreps Delaware Player of the Year after bursting on the scene as one of the top prospects in America as a freshman.
Banks averaged 21.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.6 per game during the 2023-24 season. She shot 63 percent from the field with a high of 32 points three times, including twice in the playoffs, according to MaxPreps.
Fast forward to her sophomore campaign and she earned the honor once again after going back-to-back as the MaxPreps Player of the Year.
Across the 2024-25 season, Banks averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game for her program.
The rising star has emerged as one of the top prospects in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with multiple powerhouse programs entering the race. That includes the LSU Tigers.
Mulkey and Co. will look to get the talented guard to Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit sooner rather than later while becoming a team to know in her process.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.