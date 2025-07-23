Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Enter Mix for Five-Star, No. 1 Power Forward
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a critical offseason in Baton Rouge after retooling the roster via the NCAA Transfer Portal.
The Tigers added multiple immediate impact pieces for the 2025-26 season via the free agent market, but Mulkey and Co. are beginning to look towards the future as well.
The LSU staff has hit the recruiting trail this offseason after traveling across America to check-in with several priority targets while scouting on the AAU circuit.
Now, LSU has extended a scholarship to the No. 1 power forward in America.
Las Vegas (Nev.) Centennial five-star forward Nation Williams is the latest LSU target to receive an offer from Mulkey and the Tigers this offseason.
Williams, the No. 1 overall prospect in Nevada and a Top-10 recruit in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has blossomed into a national name this offseason.
The 6-foot-2 forward has earned offers from the likes of the Arizona State Sun Devils, South Carolina Gamecocks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan State Spartans, among several others, this offseason.
Williams has also shined with USA Basketball after spending two summers with the program developing her game.
“Since being in USA basketball for two years now, I've known how to communicate more and have more energy, and really lead some of the other girls, and really pick up people,” Williams said.
“I feel like that's what they always talk about, picking up people left and right. So I feel like that's what I've been trying to do and what I've been learning to do more.”
Mulkey and Co. are now entering the race for the highly-touted West Coast star as she becomes a household name in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.
"Williams has positioned herself as one of the country’s biggest interior threats. At Centennial, she plays for a perennial national powerhouse. Her mother, Natalie Williams, is a Women's Basketball Hall of Famer who currently serves as the general manager for the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces," 247Sports wrote.
"During the Tournament of Champions in Chicago, Williams's consistent impact on both ends of the floor helped lead her Mountain West Premier roster to the EYBL Championship Game."
