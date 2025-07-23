Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Extend Offer to No. 1 Prospect in Florida
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers staff have hit the recruiting trail with force this offseason after traveling across the country to evaluate the top targets on the program's board.
After a critical recruiting live period, Mulkey and the staff have added multiple new names heading into the fall after dishing out new offers.
Mulkey, alongside assistant coaches Gary Redus and Kaylin Rice, have been making calls left and right to the top prospects in the 2026, 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles.
Now, a new offer has been dished out this week.
Sarasota (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star forward Madeline Mignery has emerged as one of the top prospects in America heading into her junior campaign.
Mignery, a Top-25 overall recruit, is the No. 1 rated player in Florida after bursting on the scene as a sophomore.
The 6-foot Sunshine State native is in the midst of a critical summer after securing double-digit offers from the likes of the Kansas Jayhawks, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa Hawkeyes, Florida Gators, and Kentucky Wildcats, among several others.
Now, Mulkey and the LSU Tigers have entered the race after extending a scholarship to Mignery this week.
According to MaxPreps, Mignery averaged 16.0 points per game on 56% shooting from the floor, 36% from three-point territory, and 77% from the free-throw line as a sophomore with Cardinal Mooney.
Heading into her junior campaign, Mignery has made the move to IMG Academy to further develop as a player.
The 247Sports Evaluation: "Mignery is a highly productive option on the perimeter. She plays the game with passion and intensity. Mignery can score the basketball with her midrange pull up jump shot being a separator in which she can excel. In this setting at USA Trials, Mignery was a consistent shot maker from beyond the arc and off the bounce.
"She has the combination of size and skill to be a scoring option for a NCAA Tournament caliber team at the college level. Her current recruitment reflects that skill specialty as well.
"Mignery’s desire to put in the necessary work to be as good as she can is a skill of its’ own. Mignery’s mother, Anna, was a pole vaulter at University of Michigan while her father, Andy, played in the NFL."
