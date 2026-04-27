Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Land Elite International Forward to Bolster Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball and Coach Kim Mulkey announced the addition of 6-3 forward Noa Morro on Monday, bolstering the Tigers’ roster with a talented international piece from Mallorca, Spain, for the 2026-27 roster.

“Noa is a player we’re excited to welcome to LSU,” Mulkey said. “She brings size, skill, and versatility to our team, and her ability to step out and shoot the three makes her an exciting fit for the way the game is played today.

"She has competed at a high level, and we believe Tiger fans are going to love what she brings to this program. We’re excited to see her in purple and gold.”

Morro joins the Tigers after playing in Spain and competing at a high level in EuroLeague action, where she developed into a skilled and versatile frontcourt player. Her international background and experience against elite competition add another dynamic element to LSU’s roster.

Most recently, in June of 2025, Morro signed with KutxaBank Araski based in Spain. Through 25 games in the 2025-26 season, Morro has averaged 8.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Noa Morro is officially an LSU Tiger 🐅



📄 https://t.co/LnOUfdTuxE pic.twitter.com/mULxrxaWCW — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 27, 2026

A forward with the ability to impact the game in multiple ways, Morro has the size to be effective around the basket while also possessing the skill to stretch the floor and knock down three-point shots. This season she has converted 27-of-74 (36.5%) of her three-point attempts.

Her versatility, length and shooting touch make her a unique addition who can create matchup problems and give LSU added flexibility in the frontcourt.

Morro possesses a unique connection to the LSU program through her time with Valencia Basket, where she was a member of the same organization on the club circuit with Lauren Cox, one of Mulkey’s former players. That link adds another meaningful layer in her journey to Baton Rouge and ties her background to LSU’s championship-caliber tradition spearheaded by Mulkey.

Morro’s mother, Sara, passed down the love for basketball to Noa from a young age. Noa and Sara played on the same national team, Edbaser Andratx of Women’s League 2, in 2020-21. Noa donned the same jersey and number as her mother to materialize the impact Sara made on Noa’s basketball journey.

Morro also has experience with WNBA talent as she played with Awa Fam, who was selected third overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2026 WNBA Draft. Fam is currently training in preseason camp with former LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson in preparation for the season beginning on May 8.

*Courtesy of LSU Women's Basketball Press Release.*

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