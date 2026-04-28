Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Land Prized Louisiana Bucket-Getter to Portal Haul

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball and Coach Kim Mulkey announced the signing of junior guard Chloe Larry on Tuesday for the upcoming 2026-27 season.

“I’m excited to welcome Chloe to LSU,” Mulkey said. “She brings an incredible work ethic, strong leadership, and a natural ability to elevate those around her. I have no doubt she will work tirelessly to represent the purple and gold with pride.”

Larry joins the LSU roster after spending two seasons at Tennessee Tech. Dubbed as one of the best freshmen in the Ohio Valley Conference, Larry was named to the OVC All-Newcomer Team after averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest in her opening campaign.

Larry was a key contributor for the Golden Eagles early on as she made 30 starts in 31 appearances. Considered an all-around player, Larry has the ability to get her shot off at all three levels, including behind the three-point arc. In her first collegiate season, Larry knocked down 35-of-98 (35.7) three-point attempts.

Larry earned the distinction of OVC Freshman of the Week four times for her consistent performances throughout the season.

Larry followed up her freshman season with another slate of impressive outings with TTU. She started in 26 games out of 27 appearances and averaged 13.6 points per game, increasing her output with five fewer games played compared to her freshman season.

BREAKING: Kim Mulkey and the #LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Tennessee Tech transfer Chloe Larry.



The 5’8 guard - and Louisiana native - averaged 13.6 points, 3.9 rebounds + 2.4 assists last season.



Mulkey and Co. add another Bayou State bucket-getter to the squad. pic.twitter.com/q9GnXApQNb — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) April 28, 2026

Larry was named to the All-OVC Second Team, after ranking ninth in the conference in scoring, fifth in free-throw percentage and seventh in 3-pointers made.

Larry, a native of Bossier City, La., attended Parkway High School, the same school current LSU guard Mikaylah Williams went to before coming to Baton Rouge. During Larry’s time in northwest Louisiana, she was nicknamed the “Silent Assassin” because of her capacity to score from seemingly everywhere on the floor.

Larry helped lead the Lady Panthers to the 2023 Louisiana Division I state championship, which was paced by Williams, an LSU signee at that time. After winning the program’s first state championship together, the duo will now reunite at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center to lead the Tigers in the 2026-27 season.

In the following year when Williams moved on to the collegiate ranks, Larry guided the Lady Panthers to a second consecutive state title. She led all scorers with 20 points as Parkway came away with the 57-29 victory.

The 5-8 guard was a three-sport athlete for her hometown prep school, competing in softball and track and field in addition to playing basketball.

On the court, she was highly decorated, earning a second-team all-district nod, two first-team all-parish selections, two first-team all-metro picks, a second-team all-state honor and an LGR Division I non-select all-state first-team selection. She was also named to the all-state tournament team.

Larry will join the Tigers’ 2026-27 squad as a junior.

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