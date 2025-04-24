Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Receives Prediction to Land Coveted SEC Transfer
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program reetooling the roster in Baton Rouge.
Mulkey and Co. have secured a pair of commitments to this point with the Tigers now shifting focus towards a talented SEC guard.
LSU has been linked to South Carolina Gamecocks sophomore MiLaysia Fulwiley over the last few days with the program's push now intensifying.
A former five-star, Top-15 prospect in America, she decided to remain close to home after pledging to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks fresh out of high school.
Fulwiley was the named SEC Tournament MVP as a freshman during the 2023-24 season where she helped propel South Carolina to a 38-0 record and a National Championship last year.
Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and she remained a Gamecock coming off of the bench. She earned the SEC's Sixth Player of the Year Award.
The 5-foot-10 guard came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games while with Staley's Gamecocks.
During her time in Columbia, she posted averages of 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals across her two seasons with South Carolina.
Now, she's been linked to the LSU Tigers with the program turning up the heat.
According to the Baton Rouge Advocate on Wednesday: LSU is "the 'strong frontrunner' to land the dynamic guard, who’s 'leaning heavily' toward committing to coach Kim Mulkey and her staff so she can join an already star-studded backcourt of Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams."
The Advocate's story detailed an initial report via On3 Sports' Talia Goodman.
Fast forward to Thursday afternoon and Goodman has now logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers landing Fulwiley's commitment.
Fulwiley would become the third commitment for Mulkey and the program this offseason where she would join Notre Dame's Kate Koval and East Carolina's Amiya Joyner.
The buzz continues circulating in favor of the Tigers securing Fulwiley, who's emerged as the top available transfer in the portal.
All eyes remain on Mulkey and Co. in the portal with the 2025-26 roster being reconstructed in a significant way this offseason.
