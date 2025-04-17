Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Remain a 'Contender' for Top Transfer Forward
Kim Mulkey and the LSU staff continue pursuing elite-level talent in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program rebuilding the roster for the 2025-26 season.
The Tigers have added a pair of newcomers via the free agent to this point, but there remain available players on the program's radar.
Now, the Mulkey and Co. have been labeled a "top contender" for one of the top forwards in this year's Transfer Portal cycle: Serah Williams.
The Wisconsin Badgers transfer averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game last season after handling business for her program.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior from Brooklyn (N.Y.), was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after a stellar 2024-25 campaign in Madison.
Along with Mulkey's program, multiple schools are pursuing her services, but the Tigers are making their presence felt.
LSU, UCONN and North Carolina are the three "contenders," according to a report from SB Nation's Mitchell Northam.
The Tigers will continue keeping a foot on the gas for Williams with the defending National Champion UCONN Huskies remaining a heavy-hitter in her process.
Mulkey and Co. are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with the program reconstructing the front-court.
LSU has added a pair of forwards via the free agent market to this point as they continue looking to add players this offseason.
The Additions [2]:
Kate Koval: Notre Dame [Forward]
The 6-foot-5 forward has officially signed with the LSU Tigers and is Baton Rouge bound after one season with Notre Dame.
“Having recruited Kate out of High School, we are very aligned in our vision for her personal development and the impact she can have on our program,” Coach Kim Mulkey said.
“Tiger fans will love the skill, physicality and passion that Kate will bring with her to Baton Rouge!”
Koval had a successful ACC All-Freshman season at Notre Dame, playing a key role in the Irish reaching the Sweet 16. She averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Koval led Notre Dame with 55 blocks throughout the season; she recorded six games with 4+ blocks.
Koval was the USBWA National Freshman of the Week on November 18 after a quick start to her college career. Through the first three games of her career, Koval had 40 points, 33 rebounds, 8 assists and 15 blocks.
According to OptaSTATS, the last D1 freshman (male or female) to reach those numbers in any three-game span is Kentucky’s Anthony Davis.
After recording her first double-double in her third game with 14 points and 16 rebounds against James Madison, Koval went for 11 points and 19 rebounds against Lafayette.
Amiya Joyner: East Carolina [Forward]
The 6-foot-2 forward has put pen to paper with the LSU Tigers after signing with the program this week.
“I’m excited to welcome Amiya to Baton Rouge after an outstanding three-year career at ECU,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “She has a versatile interior game that will stretch defenses with her ability to play with her back to the basket as well as facing up. Her knack for rebounding will undoubtably be a welcomed addition to our frontcourt.
“We can’t wait for her to get to work in the PMAC to showcase her talent in front of the best fans in the country while pursuing championships!”
In three seasons at East Carolina, the 6-2 Joyner averaged 12.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game as a First Team All-AAC. She comes to LSU with 41 career double-doubles.
She owns three of the top five rebounding seasons in ECU history and her 905 career rebounds are the fourth most in program history. Joyner is one of two players in ECU history with multiple 20-rebound games.
She also ranks No. 4 in program history with 132 blocks.
Joyner led ECU last season as a junior with 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game with 34 blocks, 52 assists and 36 steals as a First Team All-AAC player.
