Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Reportedly a 'Frontrunner' for South Carolina Star
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue working through a critical offseason in Baton Rouge with the program reconstructing the 2025-26 roster.
The Tigers have remained in headlines this offseason after adding a pair of important pieces to the frontcourt via the NCAA Transfer Portal, but there remains work to be done on the recruiting scene.
There are roster spots available after a handful of members from the 2024-25 squad elected to enter the portal.
Now, the rumor mill continues swirling with Mulkey and Co. reported "frontrunners" for one of the top players available: South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley.
Fulwiley is a player that will have the "Who's Who" of college basketball pursuing her services, but are the Tigers a program in the mix here?
A former five-star, Top-15 prospect in America, she decided to remain close to home after pledging to Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks fresh out of high school.
Fulwiley was the named SEC Tournament MVP as a freshman during the 2023-24 season where she helped propel South Carolina to a 38-0 record and a National Championship last year.
Fast forward to the 2024-25 season and she remained a Gamecock coming off of the bench. She earned the SEC's Sixth Player of the Year Award.
The 5-foot-10 guard came off the bench in all but three of her 77 games while with Staley's Gamecocks.
During her time in Columbia, she posted averages of 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals across her two seasons with South Carolina.
Now, the question remains: Is LSU a player for Fulwiley?
After reports circulated on Monday afternoon of the LSU Tigers being the presumed frontrunner in the "Fulwiley Sweepstakes," a source indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that is not the case.
Fulwiley will work through her transfer process, but as it currently stands, Mulkey's crew does not appear to be as heavily in the mix as it appeared via social media.
In today's college landscape, we've seen multiple situations play out where recruitment processes can change in the blink of an eye, but as it stands, LSU is not a "serious player" for Fulwiley.
Mulkey and Co. will continue attacking the portal market with the program looking to fill roster spots across the next few weeks.
Last weekend, LSU hosted one of the top forwards available: Wisconsin's Serah Williams.
Williams arrived in town for a multi-day visit to Baton Rouge, sources told LSU Tigers On SI, with the Tigers wining and dining the All-Big Ten star.
Mulkey and Co. are going "all in" for the elite transfer with LSU star Flau'Jae Johnson even leaving her nationwide tour to make her way back to Louisiana to host Williams.
Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and the LSU coaching staff all went to dinner on Thursday night with the program putting a full-court press on Williams.
LSU worked through a photoshoot with Williams, given one-on-one time with the coaching staff and rolled out the red carpet for one of the top available transfers.
The Wisconsin Badgers transfer averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game last season after handling business for her program.
Williams, a 6-foot-4 junior from Brooklyn (N.Y.), was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection after a stellar 2024-25 campaign in Madison.
Along with Mulkey's program, multiple schools are pursuing her services, but the Tigers are making their presence felt.
Sources indicated that the UCONN Huskies and North Carolina Tar Heels are the pair of programs that remain active in Williams' process.
The Tigers will continue keeping a foot on the gas for Williams with the defending National Champion UCONN Huskies remaining a heavy-hitter in her process.
Mulkey and Co. are cruising in the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point with the program reconstructing the front-court.
LSU has added Notre Dame's Kate Koval and East Carolina's Amiya Joyner to the 2025-26 roster as it currently stands.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.