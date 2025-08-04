Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Set Official Visits for Pair of Priority Targets

BREAKING: Top 2026 recruit Aaliah Spaight has narrowed to 10 finalists, she announced.



She’s also set several official visit dates so far.



Virginia Tech - Sept. 6

LSU - Sept. 11

Texas Tech - September

ASU - Oct. 24



