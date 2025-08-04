Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Set Official Visits for Pair of Priority Targets
Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers staff hit the recruiting trail with force this offseason after traveling across the country to check in with priority targets.
Along the way, the program dished out new offers during evaluation periods on the AAU scene with new prospects emerging on LSU's radar.
Now, the No. 2 overall prospect in America and a Top-100 point guard are set to take official visits to Baton Rouge this fall.
Two Targets to Know: 2027 Cycle Edition
No. 1: Oliviyah Edeards - No. 2 Prospect in America
Tacoma (Wash.) Elite Sports Academy five-star power forward Oliviyah Edwards continues her meteoric rise as one of the top prospects in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
Edwards, the No. 2 overall recruit in America, has begun evaluating the contenders in her process with an official visit slate beginning to take shape.
The 6-foot-3 bucket-getter has taken trips across the country already, but with the fall approaching, Edwards is beginning to lock in multi-day stays.
Despite preparing to take officials, Edwards won't rush the process. She's set to take her time and will evaluate all the moving parts across college basketball.
"I am going to push (the decision) as far back as possible," Edwards said. "With coaches (movement) and the transfer portal, I want to wait and see what it looks like. I don't want to commit too early. So I am probably going to do it next summer."
Now, Edwards has solidified an official trip to Baton Rouge in the coming months.
The five-star prospect will be in the Bayou State in October for a three-day trip spanning from October 9-12.
Edwards has also locked in trips to see the Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks for this fall with contenders emerging in the Washington native's process.
The top-ranked power forward in America is eyeing a big-time senior campaign in order to sharpen her skill set prior to college ball.
No. 2: Aaliah Spaights - Top-100 Point Guard
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman four-star guard Aaliah Spaight has trimmed her list to 10 schools while setting multiple official visits heading into the fall.
Spaight, a Top-100 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in offers from the likes of the South Carolina Gamecocks, North Carolina Tar Heels, Arizona Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others.
But with Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers now entering the race after extending a scholarship to the Nevada native in July, the program is making its push.
The 5-foot-7 guard has exploded on the recruiting scene this summer with a myriad of schools in the mix as Mulkey and Co. look to make their presence felt.
According to 247Sports: "The dynamic 5-foot-7 guard in the class of 2026 has been one of the standout performers at Nike Nationals, where she currently leads the EYBL in scoring at 28.3 points per game, while also averaging 3.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
"Spaight scored 33 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists to help Team Why Not to a trip to the championship game today against Team Takeover."
Now, Spaight has cut her list to LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Texas Tech, North Carolina, Arizona State, Arizona, Rutgers, Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech.
She has also locked in multiple official visits with the LSU Tigers set to receive one on September 11.
Spaight will check in with LSU [Sept. 11], Virginia Tech [Sept. 6], Texas Tech [September] and Arizona State [Oct. 24].
