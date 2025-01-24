Live Updates: Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers vs. Dawn Staley’s South Carolina Gamecocks
In a top-five matchup between the past two national champions, No. 5 LSU (20-0, 5-0 SEC) will play at No. 2 South Carolina (18-1, 6-0 SEC) Friday afternoon in Colonial Life Arena at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN as the Tigers put their unbeaten record on the line.
Roy Philpott and Rebecca Lobo will call the action inside the sold-out Colonial Life Arena on ESPN with Holly Rowe serving as a sideline reporter. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.
The Tigers are off to their second 20-0 start over the past three seasons. It is the second-best start to a season in program history; the 2022-23 team began the season 23-0, dropping its first game at South Carolina.
The Tigers have options to score the ball and have had at least two players score 20+ points in 11 games this season, including in all of the previous three games.
Here’s what Dawn Staley said ahead of the clash, pregame notes and a live thread from Friday afternoon in Columbia:
What Staley Said:
“It’s a rivalry, it really is, with how many people on the Tigers, their fans, our fans,” Staley said during a segment on the SEC Network on Thursday. “It’s not only a rivalry between the programs on the floor, but it’s a rivalry with the fanbases, because you can’t say one bad thing about LSU without LSU fans hopping on our fans.
“You can’t say nothing about Gamecocks fans, like, nothing that is not positive, or else they’re jawing back and forth.”
The Pregame Notes:
- Kim Mulkey and the Tigers will role out a starting lineup of: G Flau’Jae Johnson, G Mikaylah Williams, G Shayeann Day-WIlson, F Sa’Myah Smith and F Aneesah Morrow.
- Staley and Co. will start Te-Hina PaoPao, Bree Hall, Raven Johnson, Sania Feagin and Chloe Kitts.
Live Thread:
*Refresh for Updates*
First Quarter:
- Aneesah Morrow gets the Tigers going with the first bucket of the game folllowed by a quick three-pointer from Bree Hall on South Carolina’s side. The Top-5 clash is underway in Columbia.
- South Carolina is a perfect three-for-three to start the game with LSU going 2-for-4 on their first four shots. Gamecocks take an early 7-4 lead in Columbia behind buckets from Hall, Kitts and Feagin.
- LSU goes on a quick 6-0 run to regain the lead with Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams getting in a groove for theTigers, but a bucket from the Gamecocks cuts the lead.
- Tigers lead 16-11 at the first media break with all five starters putting points on the board led by Williams’ 5.
- Flau’Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow are in a groove to start this one with LSU’s “Big 3” combining for 15 of the Tigers’ 20 points. LSU leads 20-15 with 2:45 remaining in the quarter.
- LSU is dominating the offensive glass to begin this one with a 6-3 advantage. Morrow’s presence inside is giving the Tigers an edge. She’s up to 6 points and three boards through the first quarter.
End of 1Q: LSU 22, South Carolina 21
Second Quarter:
- LSU with eight second chance points through the first 10 minutes of the game while doing 2/3 from three. South Carolina is shooting 56% from the field. Fast-paced first quarter for both sides.
- LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson is piecing together a dominant first half for the Tigers. She’s up to eight points on 4/6 shooting with two rebounds and a pair of steels. Gamecocks lead 25-24 with 7:23 remaining in the frame.
- The Gamecocks’ active hands paired with LSU’s sloppy passing has quickly shifted the pace in favor of South Carolina. Mulkey’s Tigers up to six turnovers already.
- 29-29 at the first media break of the second quarter. Flau’Jae Johnson is leading the way for LSU with 11 points. Mikaylah Williams and and Aneesah Morrow have a combined 13. South Carolina’s starters are keeping the Gamecocks afloat. Tie game in Columbia.
- Both programs have gone cold from the field with LSU 0/7 on their last seven shots with South Carolina 1/11 on their last 11 shots. The defensive intensity is up with both squads fighting on both sides of the ball. 32-30 Gamecocks with 1:53 remaining.
