Live Updates: No. 5 LSU Women's Basketball vs. No. 3 Texas Longhorns in SEC Battle
With both teams in a three-way tie at the top the SEC, No. 5 LSU (25-1, 10-1 SEC) will head to Austin for road challenge on Sunday at No. 3 Texas (25-2, 11-1 SEC) with tipoff set for 2 p.m. CT.
LSU, South Carolina and Texas are tied for first in the conference with Sunday's showdown providing significant postseason implications on the line.
All eyes will be on Kim Mulkey and the Tigers with the chance to make a statement in the Moody Center and catapult their chances at a Southeastern Conference title.
Over LSU’s final five regular season games, the Tigers have three road games against teams currently ranked in the AP Poll.
In addition to Sunday’s top-5 matchup at Texas, LSU still has road trips to No. 8 Kentucky and No. 21 Alabama.
LSU’s final two home games are against Georgia and Ole Miss who upset Kentucky on Monday. The Tigers are 4-1 this season against ranked teams with their only loss coming on the road at No. 2 South Carolina.
Here's Kim Mulkey's thoughts on the game, pregame notes and live updates from Sunday afternoon in the Lone Star State:
Kim Mulkey's Take:
"Our bench was very productive and that's been a challenge," Mulkey said following LSU's win over Missouri. "Everyone knows about the three main ones [Morrow, Johnson and Williams], but we have other good players, so I need more production from the bench. Mjracle, [Last-Tear] Poa, Jada [Richard] and even KG [Kailyn Gilbert] late gave us something tonight."
The Pregame Notes:
- LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson is a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon against the Texas Longhorns. The coveted piece to the Tigers' success was placed on the Injury Report on Saturday as "questionable". Now, she's upgraded to a game-time decision.
- Johnson is working through pregame warmups with a calf sleeve on, according to On3 Sports, and is "moving well" ahead of tipoff. She was spotted in a walking boot on Saturday prior to heading to Texas.
- LSU's Starting Five: Shayeann Day-Wilson, Flau'Jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Aneesah Morrow and Sa'Myah Smith. Johnson is a full-go for the Top-5 SEC matchup.
- Texas will be without Laila Phelia and Aaliyah Moore on Sunday afternoon. Both are listed as "OUT" on the final Injury Report. Phelia is out for the year with injury while Moore battles a knee injury.
- The Longhorns have won 20 consecutive games at home going back to last season. Madison Booker leads Texas with 16.5 points per game and Taylor Jones chips in 12.4 points per game. Those are the Longhorns’ only two players averaging double-figures.
