LSU Basketball Guard, Former Coveted Four-Star Prospect Entering Transfer Portal
LSU guard Curtis Givens will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Wednesday.
Givens, one of the program's top signees in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, was set to return for his sophomore campaign in the purple and gold.
Now, he's elected to enter the portal on the final day players can place their names in the database.
Givens is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign where he played in 32 games as a freshman, averaging 18.2 minutes per game.
The youngster finished the season with 4.8 points per game, 1.7 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game.
Givens also shot 26.9 percent from the field and 24.6 percent from three-point range during his lone season with Matt McMahon's program.
He's the seventh member of the 2024-25 roster to depart Baton Rouge.
Vyctorius Miller: Guard
Last month, the program saw Vyctorius Miller make the decision to test the market, according to On3 Sports.
Miller is coming off of a true freshman campaign where he averaged 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists this past season for the Tigers.
The four-star, Top-75 prospect in the 2024 Recruiting Class departs after one season in Baton Rouge with McMahon and Co. unable to retain the coveted guard.
He has since signed with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
Mike Williams - Sophomore Guard
LSU sophomore guard Mike Williams has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the program in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media.
Williams, a Top-100 prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle, averaged 5.9 points per game across 57 appearances during his time with Matt McMahon's program.
During the 2024-25 season, Williams appeared in 24 games with zero starts while shooting 31.3 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range. He averaged four points per game.
McMahon and the LSU Tigers are expected to be aggressive in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the spring window after a disappointing 2024-25 season.
Daimion Collins: Forward
LSU forward Daimion Collins entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on April 4 after a two-year stint with the Tigers in Baton Rouge.
Collins, who made the move to join Matt McMahon's program after a stint with the Kentucky Wildcats, battled the injury bug during his tenure with the program.
Collins signed with John Calipari and Co. out of high school, but quickly made the move to LSU after one season in Lexington.
In his first season with the Tigers, Collins suffered a shoulder injury that cut his season short after appearing in limited action.
Fast forward to his second season with the Tigers last year and he appeared in 30 games with 22 starts. He played 20 minutes a night for Matt McMahon's club.
Collins averaged eight points and 4.3 rebounds a game for the Tigers while also tallying a team-high 47 blocks on the season.
Now, he's set to make his way to the Sunshine State after committing to the South Florida Bulls on Wednesday.
The Other Departures: Corey Chest, Noah Boyde and Tyrell Ward
LSU redshirt-freshman forward Corey Chest entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons in Baton Rouge.
Chest, one of the top prospects in Louisiana coming out of high school, made 26 appearances for the Tigers this season with 19 starts.
The youngster averaged 6.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 60.7% from the field during his second season in Baton Rouge.
“It’s energy, it’s effort,” LSU head coach Matt McMahon said about Chest’s talents. “Nothing I can coach. He just has a natural feel for how to go chase rebounds and pursue the ball, and he continues to do it at a high level. One of the better instinctual rebounders I’ve been around in my time.”
After three seasons of high school ball in Louisiana, Chest went up to Missouri for his senior campaign to play for Link Academy, one of the top prep schools in the country.
Chest has since signed with the Ole Miss Rebels.
For Boyde, who battled the injury bug last season, he also elected to test the free agent market.
He is coming off of a 2024-25 campaign after averaging 1.2 points and 0.2 rebounds this past season for the Tigers.
Now, he's found a new home, according to 247 Sports Matt Zenitz. Boyde has signed with Western Kentucky for the 2025-26 season.
