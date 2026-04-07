LSU Basketball Targeting Elite SEC Transfer With Scoring Ability in Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal is officially open for business with Will Wade and the LSU Tigers set to attack the recruiting trail this month amid a roster rebuild in Baton Rouge.

Once Wade accepted the head coaching gig in March, there was a primary focus on reloading to roster via the free agent market with the Transfer Portal now arriving after opening on Tuesday.

“Make no mistake, this is home,” Wade said. “I wasn’t born in Louisiana, but Louisiana’s home for me, and me and my family and so, you know, we’re coming back to make history.

"We’re gonna make history one way or the other … to try to hang a banner, win a national championship. Or I’m going to be the first coach fired from the same school twice. But one way or another, one way or another, we’re going to make history.”

Now, all eyes are on the reconstruction of the roster this offseason with targets emerging for the program, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.

Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal days ago where he's now set to test the waters in April.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (5) drives to the basket against Saint Louis Billikens guard Dion Brown (13) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Wilkinson was the Bulldogs' top scorer across the 2025-26 after leading Georgia to an NCAA Tournament berth in March.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound guard is coming off of a breakout season where he averaged 17.4 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists on his way to sitting in the Top-10 scoring in the SEC.

Wilkinson recorded 30 points for the Bulldogs during Georgia's season-ending loss against Saint Louis in the NCAA Tournament with his shot-making on full diaplay after going 7-of-15 from three point range.

Now, he's looking for a change of scenery after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal where Wade and the LSU Tigers could look to get involved.

Wilkinson will be one of the most sought-after guards in the free agent market - checking in as the No. 9 rated point guard available - and will have several potential suitors.

But the LSU Tigers will be a program that could look to throw a hat in the ring with Wade at the helm as he goes big-game hunting this offseason amid a roster reload.

More LSU News:

LSU Football 'Making Major Push' for No. 1 WR in America Committed to SEC Rival

Lane Kiffin's Take: This Position Group On Offense Will Brew Significant Competition

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

Join the Community: