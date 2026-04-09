LSU Basketball Transfer Reveals Unique Transfer Portal Destination Amid Stunning Move

LSU Tigers forward Michael Nwoko is Ohio bound after revealing a commitment to the Xavier Musketeeers on Wednesday following a short stint in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Nwoko made his way to Baton Rouge last offseason after transferring to LSU from the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a significant move for the program.

The 6-foot-10, 261-pounder began his collegiate career with the Miami Hurricanes (2023-24) prior to joining Mississippi State (2024-25) as he continues traveling across America during his time at the college level.

In 32 games for LSU last year, Nwoko averaged 13.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 0.8 assists per game. He shot 61% from the floor. He shattered his previous career highs so at this point, Nwoko should be a big-time player to watch in the Big East next year.

Now, after stints with Miami, Mississippi State, and LSU, Nwoko is heading to Xavier for the 2026-27 season with an opportunity to make an immediate impact with the Big East.

NEWS: Xavier has landed LSU transfer big man Mike Nwoko, per multiple reports.



The big man averaged 13.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Tigers in 25-26. Xavier will be his fourth school in four years. pic.twitter.com/ppk7hJyGVO — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 8, 2026

Will Wade and the LSU Tigers continue roster reconstruction with the program down to two scholarship players as it stands following 48 hours of the NCAA Transfer Portal being open.

“LSU represents something bigger — it’s about competing at the highest level in the best conference in the country, in front of one of the most passionate fan bases in college basketball. The resources, the commitment, and the alignment at LSU makes it a place where we can build something special and sustainable," Wade said in a statement.

“I’m incredibly excited about the challenge ahead — about developing young men, competing for championships, and representing the state of Louisiana with pride. There’s a standard at LSU, and I’m energized to embrace it fully. I can’t wait to get home and get to work.”

LSU will continue its pursuit of roster reconstruction with multiple targets emerging for the program this offseason.

Now, all eyes are on Wade and Co. amid a critical stretch in Baton Rouge with the Transfer Portal open for business.

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